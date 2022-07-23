Skip to main content
Genetic diversity in living human populations is highest in Africa and decreases as a function of distance traveled by the human migration that left Africa many millennia ago. Draw a graph to show this trend. (Hint: What is the independent variable? What is the dependent variable? What kind of graph is appropriate for this kind of data? Add a label where you would expect to find a data point for the Yanomamö tribe of the Amazon rain forest in South America. Why is it important to use indigenous people for this study?

Identify the independent variable and dependent variable for the graph. The independent variable is 'distance from Africa' (measured in kilometers or migration time), and the dependent variable is 'genetic diversity' (measured as genetic variation or heterozygosity).
Choose the appropriate type of graph. A scatter plot or line graph is suitable for this data, as it shows the relationship between genetic diversity and distance from Africa.
Label the axes of the graph. The x-axis should represent 'Distance from Africa' (e.g., kilometers or migration time), and the y-axis should represent 'Genetic Diversity' (e.g., percentage of genetic variation).
Add a data point for the Yanomamö tribe of the Amazon rain forest in South America. Based on the migration map, South America was reached approximately 15,000 years ago, so the Yanomamö data point should be placed far from Africa on the x-axis and with relatively low genetic diversity on the y-axis.
Explain the importance of using indigenous people for this study. Indigenous populations, like the Yanomamö, have lived in their regions for thousands of years with minimal genetic mixing, making them ideal for studying genetic diversity patterns and migration history.

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Genetic Diversity

Genetic diversity refers to the total number of genetic characteristics in the genetic makeup of a species. In human populations, it is crucial for adaptability and survival, as higher genetic diversity can lead to a greater range of traits that may be beneficial in changing environments. The concept is particularly relevant in understanding how populations evolve and respond to diseases, environmental changes, and other pressures.
Human Migration Patterns

Human migration patterns describe the movement of people from one place to another over time. The Out of Africa theory posits that modern humans originated in Africa and migrated to other parts of the world, leading to varying levels of genetic diversity. Understanding these patterns helps explain the distribution of genetic traits and the historical context of human populations, including the genetic isolation of groups like the Yanomamö tribe.
Indigenous Populations in Genetic Studies

Indigenous populations, such as the Yanomamö tribe, are essential in genetic studies because they often represent unique genetic lineages that have been preserved over thousands of years. Studying these groups can provide insights into human evolution, migration, and the effects of environmental adaptation. Their genetic data can help fill gaps in our understanding of human history and the impact of migration on genetic diversity.
