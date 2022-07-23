Draw a phylogeny of major populations of modern humans that would reject the out-of-Africa hypothesis.
Genetic diversity in living human populations is highest in Africa and decreases as a function of distance traveled by the human migration that left Africa many millennia ago. Draw a graph to show this trend. (Hint: What is the independent variable? What is the dependent variable? What kind of graph is appropriate for this kind of data? Add a label where you would expect to find a data point for the Yanomamö tribe of the Amazon rain forest in South America. Why is it important to use indigenous people for this study?
Key Concepts
Genetic Diversity
Human Migration Patterns
Indigenous Populations in Genetic Studies
Consider the evolution of protostomes and deuterostomes (this chapter):
Compare adaptations in protostomes and deuterostomes for living on land.
Recall that changes in the expression patterns of tool-kit genes in arthropods such as insects enabled a dramatic diversification of their segmented appendages and bodies.
Design an experiment to test whether this concept applies to vertebrates.
Humans possess which of the following traits? Select True or False for each trait. T/F triploblasty T/F parthenogenesis T/F viviparity T/F metamorphosis
The size and shape of the vertebrate skull can reveal a great deal about an animal's lifestyle and evolutionary relationships. Consider your own skull. If you put your finger in your ear and move your jaw up and down, you can feel the space near the hinge of your jaw. Nestled in this space are the tiny bones that make your hearing possible: the malleus, incus, and stapes. All mammals have these three ear bones, but reptiles such as this T. rex don't.
Where did ear bones come from?
Analyze the morphological data shown here and write a hypothesis to explain the origin of mammalian ear bones. (The cynodont shown is one of many extinct synapsid amniotes that lived early in the lineage that gave rise to mammals.)
Select True or False for each statement.
T/F An opossum is an animal, but I am a human.
T/F An opossum is a mammal, but I am a human.
T/F An opossum is a marsupial, but I am a placental mammal.
T/F The opossum and I are both tetrapods.