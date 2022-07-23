Skip to main content
Consider the evolution of protostomes and deuterostomes (this chapter):
Compare adaptations in protostomes and deuterostomes for living on land.
Recall that changes in the expression patterns of tool-kit genes in arthropods such as insects enabled a dramatic diversification of their segmented appendages and bodies.
Design an experiment to test whether this concept applies to vertebrates.

1
Step 1: Compare adaptations in protostomes and deuterostomes for living on land. Protostomes, such as arthropods and mollusks, have developed exoskeletons and specialized respiratory structures like tracheae or book lungs to minimize water loss and facilitate gas exchange. Deuterostomes, including vertebrates, have evolved internal skeletons and lungs, which allow for efficient support and respiration in terrestrial environments.
Step 2: Understand the role of tool-kit genes in diversification. Tool-kit genes are a set of genes that control the development of body plans and structures. In arthropods, changes in the expression patterns of these genes have led to the diversification of segmented appendages and body structures.
Step 3: Design an experiment to test the concept in vertebrates. Identify a set of tool-kit genes known to be involved in vertebrate development, such as Hox genes. Use a model organism, like zebrafish or mice, to manipulate the expression of these genes during development.
Step 4: Implement the experiment. Use techniques such as CRISPR-Cas9 to edit the expression patterns of the selected tool-kit genes in the model organism. Observe and document any changes in the development of body structures or appendages.
Step 5: Analyze the results. Compare the altered expression patterns and resulting phenotypes with the normal development in the control group. Determine if changes in tool-kit gene expression lead to diversification in vertebrate body structures, similar to the process observed in arthropods.

Protostomes and Deuterostomes

Protostomes and deuterostomes are two major groups of animals distinguished by their embryonic development. In protostomes, the mouth develops from the first opening (blastopore), while in deuterostomes, the anus develops first. This distinction is crucial for understanding their evolutionary adaptations, particularly in how they have adapted to terrestrial environments.
Adaptations for Terrestrial Life

Adaptations for living on land involve changes in structure and function to overcome challenges such as desiccation, respiration, and locomotion. Protostomes, like insects, have developed exoskeletons and tracheal systems, while deuterostomes, such as mammals, have evolved lungs and supportive skeletal structures. These adaptations highlight the evolutionary innovations necessary for terrestrial survival.
Tool-kit Genes and Evolutionary Diversification

Tool-kit genes are a set of genes that control the development of an organism's body plan and structures. Changes in their expression can lead to significant morphological diversification, as seen in arthropods. Investigating whether similar genetic mechanisms apply to vertebrates involves examining how alterations in these genes might influence vertebrate morphology and adaptation, providing insights into evolutionary processes.
