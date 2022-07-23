Textbook Question
True or false? Both echinoderms and vertebrates have endoskeletons. Explain.
What trait(s) characterize the vertebrates?
a. Vertebrae and a cranium
b. Jaws and a spinal cord
c. Bony endoskeleton
d. Notochord and post-anal tail
What two major lineages make up the living Amniota?
Which statement is true about endothermy in mammals and birds?
a. They both inherited this trait from a common ancestor.
b. Birds are more closely related to mammals than to reptiles.
c. Endothermy arose independently in these two lineages.
d. Birds are reptiles and all reptiles are ectothermic.
Compare amniotic eggs to placentas.