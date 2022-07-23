Skip to main content
Compare amniotic eggs to placentas.

1
Identify the primary function: Both amniotic eggs and placentas serve the purpose of nurturing and protecting the developing embryo. However, they are found in different groups of animals and have distinct structures and functions.
Describe amniotic eggs: Amniotic eggs are found in reptiles, birds, and some mammals like monotremes. They have several layers including a hard or leathery shell that provides protection, and membranes that store waste and facilitate gas exchange.
Explain placentas: Placentas are found in most mammals. They are organs formed in the uterus during pregnancy that provide oxygen and nutrients to the growing fetus through the umbilical cord, while also removing waste products.
Compare development environments: Amniotic eggs develop externally, where the embryo grows inside the egg outside the mother's body. In contrast, development in species with placentas occurs internally, with the fetus developing inside the uterus connected to the mother.
Discuss evolutionary significance: The development of amniotic eggs allowed for reproduction away from water bodies, facilitating the colonization of diverse terrestrial environments. The evolution of the placenta allowed for more direct nurturing of the young, leading to longer gestation periods and more developed offspring at birth.

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Amniotic Eggs

Amniotic eggs are a type of egg that contains a protective amniotic membrane, allowing for the development of embryos in a terrestrial environment. This adaptation is crucial for reptiles, birds, and some mammals, as it prevents desiccation and provides a stable environment for growth. The egg contains various membranes and fluids that support the embryo, facilitating gas exchange and nutrient absorption.
Placentas

Placentas are specialized organs that develop in the uterus of eutherian (placental) mammals, facilitating nutrient and gas exchange between the mother and the developing fetus. The placenta allows for a more direct and efficient transfer of oxygen and nutrients, while also removing waste products. This structure supports longer gestation periods and more complex development compared to amniotic eggs.
Reproductive Strategies

Reproductive strategies refer to the various methods organisms use to reproduce and ensure the survival of their offspring. Amniotic eggs represent an oviparous strategy, where eggs are laid and develop outside the mother's body, while placentas exemplify viviparous reproduction, where the young develop inside the mother. These strategies reflect adaptations to different environmental pressures and life history traits.
