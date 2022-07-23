What two major lineages make up the living Amniota?
Compare amniotic eggs to placentas.
Key Concepts
Amniotic Eggs
Placentas
Reproductive Strategies
Most species of hominins are known only from Africa. Which species have been found in other parts of the world as well?
a. early Homo—H. habilis and H. ergaster
b. H. erectus, H. neanderthalensis, and H. floresiensis
c. Australopithecus afarensis
Which statement is true about endothermy in mammals and birds?
a. They both inherited this trait from a common ancestor.
b. Birds are more closely related to mammals than to reptiles.
c. Endothermy arose independently in these two lineages.
d. Birds are reptiles and all reptiles are ectothermic.
Draw a phylogeny of major populations of modern humans that would reject the out-of-Africa hypothesis.
Consider the evolution of protostomes and deuterostomes (this chapter):
Compare adaptations in protostomes and deuterostomes for living on land.
Recall that changes in the expression patterns of tool-kit genes in arthropods such as insects enabled a dramatic diversification of their segmented appendages and bodies.
Design an experiment to test whether this concept applies to vertebrates.