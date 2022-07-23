Which statement is true about endothermy in mammals and birds?

Textbook Question
What trait(s) characterize the vertebrates?
a. Vertebrae and a cranium
b. Jaws and a spinal cord
c. Bony endoskeleton
d. Notochord and post-anal tail
What two major lineages make up the living Amniota?
Most species of hominins are known only from Africa. Which species have been found in other parts of the world as well?
a. early Homo—H. habilis and H. ergaster
b. H. erectus, H. neanderthalensis, and H. floresiensis
c. Australopithecus afarensis
Compare amniotic eggs to placentas.
Draw a phylogeny of major populations of modern humans that would reject the out-of-Africa hypothesis.