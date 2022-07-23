Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Ch. 32 - Deuterostome Animals
Freeman - Biological Science 8th Edition
Freeman8th EditionBiological ScienceISBN: 9780138276263Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksFreeman 8th EditionCh. 32 - Deuterostome AnimalsProblem 5
Chapter 32, Problem 5

Which statement is true about endothermy in mammals and birds?
a. They both inherited this trait from a common ancestor.
b. Birds are more closely related to mammals than to reptiles.
c. Endothermy arose independently in these two lineages.
d. Birds are reptiles and all reptiles are ectothermic.

Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of endothermy: Endothermy refers to the ability of an organism to maintain a stable internal body temperature through metabolic activity, regardless of external environmental conditions.
Recognize the evolutionary context: Birds and mammals are both endothermic, but they belong to different evolutionary lineages. Birds are part of the class Aves, which is closely related to reptiles, while mammals belong to the class Mammalia.
Consider the evolutionary history: Endothermy is a trait that evolved independently in birds and mammals. This means that the ability to regulate body temperature through metabolic processes did not come from a common ancestor shared by both groups.
Evaluate the relationship between birds and reptiles: Birds are considered part of the reptile clade, specifically within the group Archosauria, which includes dinosaurs and modern reptiles like crocodiles. Not all reptiles are ectothermic; birds are an exception as they are endothermic.
Analyze the statements: Based on the understanding of endothermy and evolutionary relationships, the statement that endothermy arose independently in these two lineages (option c) is true. This reflects the separate evolutionary paths that led to endothermy in birds and mammals.

Verified video answer for a similar problem:

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Video duration:
2m
Was this helpful?

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Endothermy

Endothermy is the physiological ability of an organism to maintain a stable internal body temperature through metabolic activity, regardless of external environmental conditions. This trait is characteristic of mammals and birds, allowing them to thrive in diverse climates by generating heat internally.
Recommended video:
Guided course
09:51
Thermoregulation

Evolutionary Lineages

Evolutionary lineages refer to the ancestral lines of descent that lead to the current diversity of life forms. In the context of endothermy, understanding the evolutionary pathways of mammals and birds helps clarify whether they inherited this trait from a common ancestor or developed it independently.
Recommended video:
02:45
History of Evolutionary Theory Example 1

Phylogenetic Relationships

Phylogenetic relationships describe the evolutionary connections between different species, often depicted in a tree-like diagram. Birds are considered part of the reptile clade, which includes dinosaurs, while mammals are a separate lineage. This concept helps determine the closeness of relationships and the independent evolution of traits like endothermy.
Recommended video:
04:13
Building Phylogenetic Trees Example 2
Related Practice
Textbook Question

What trait(s) characterize the vertebrates?

a. Vertebrae and a cranium

b. Jaws and a spinal cord

c. Bony endoskeleton

d. Notochord and post-anal tail

677
views
Textbook Question

What two major lineages make up the living Amniota?

950
views
Textbook Question

Most species of hominins are known only from Africa. Which species have been found in other parts of the world as well?


a. early Homo—H. habilis and H. ergaster

b. H. erectus, H. neanderthalensis, and H. floresiensis

c. Australopithecus afarensis

343
views
Textbook Question

Compare amniotic eggs to placentas.

1051
views
Textbook Question

Draw a phylogeny of major populations of modern humans that would reject the out-of-Africa hypothesis.

1059
views