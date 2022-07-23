True or false? Both echinoderms and vertebrates have endoskeletons. Explain.
Ch. 32 - Deuterostome Animals
Chapter 32, Problem 3
What two major lineages make up the living Amniota?
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the term 'Amniota'. Amniota is a group of tetrapods (four-limbed animals with backbones or spinal columns) that have a terrestrially adapted egg. They include reptiles, birds, and mammals.
Step 2: Identify the two major lineages of Amniota. The living Amniota are divided into two main lineages: the Sauropsida and the Synapsida.
Step 3: Understand the lineage 'Sauropsida'. Sauropsida includes animals such as lizards, snakes, turtles, crocodiles, and birds. Essentially, it comprises all reptiles as we traditionally understand them, as well as birds.
Step 4: Understand the lineage 'Synapsida'. Synapsida includes mammals and their extinct relatives. Mammals are the only living members of this lineage.
Step 5: Summarize the information. The two major lineages that make up the living Amniota are the Sauropsida (reptiles and birds) and the Synapsida (mammals).
Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Amniota
Amniota is a clade of tetrapod vertebrates that includes reptiles, birds, and mammals. This group is characterized by the presence of an amniotic egg, which allows for reproduction in a terrestrial environment by providing a protective environment for the developing embryo. The evolution of the amniotic egg was a significant adaptation that enabled these organisms to thrive away from water.
Lineages of Amniota
The two major lineages of Amniota are the Synapsida and the Sauropsida. Synapsida includes mammals and their ancestors, characterized by a single temporal fenestra in the skull, while Sauropsida encompasses reptiles and birds, which typically have a different skull structure with multiple temporal fenestrae. These lineages diverged early in amniote evolution, leading to distinct evolutionary paths.
Evolutionary Significance
The evolutionary significance of the Amniota lies in their adaptation to terrestrial life, which allowed them to exploit a variety of ecological niches. This adaptation is marked by features such as the amniotic egg, waterproof skin, and advanced respiratory systems. Understanding these lineages helps in studying the evolutionary history and diversification of vertebrates, including the rise of mammals and birds.
What trait(s) characterize the vertebrates?
a. Vertebrae and a cranium
b. Jaws and a spinal cord
c. Bony endoskeleton
d. Notochord and post-anal tail
Most species of hominins are known only from Africa. Which species have been found in other parts of the world as well?
a. early Homo—H. habilis and H. ergaster
b. H. erectus, H. neanderthalensis, and H. floresiensis
c. Australopithecus afarensis
Which statement is true about endothermy in mammals and birds?
a. They both inherited this trait from a common ancestor.
b. Birds are more closely related to mammals than to reptiles.
c. Endothermy arose independently in these two lineages.
d. Birds are reptiles and all reptiles are ectothermic.
Compare amniotic eggs to placentas.
