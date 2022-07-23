The outer surface of a virion consists of either a membranous envelope or a protein capsid. How does the outer surface correlate with a virus's mode of exiting a host cell?
Of the viruses highlighted in Section 33.4, predict which of the following would be able to make viral proteins if nothing more than its genome were injected into a suitable host cell.
a. Pea mosaic (+ssRNA virus)
b. Bluetongue (dsRNA) virus
c. Measles (−ssRNA) virus
d. Human immunodeficiency (RNA reverse-transcribing) virus
Verified video answer for a similar problem:
Key Concepts
Viral Genome Types
Host Cell Machinery
Viral Protein Synthesis
Compare and contrast the bacteriophage lytic cycle and lysogeny by addressing
(1) the rate of replication of the viral genome
(2) production of virions, and
(3) effect on the host cell.
If you come down with the flu, should your physician prescribe an antibiotic for you? Explain why or why not.
If you were in charge of the government's budget devoted to stemming the AIDS epidemic, would you devote most of the resources to drug development or preventive medicine? Defend your answer.
Which of the following types of viruses would you expect to require periods of latency?
a. Viruses that have large genomes and require a long time for replication
b. Viruses that require a long time for transmission to new hosts
c. Viruses that require a long time for assembly into complex structures
d. Viruses that infect cells of the immune system
The mosquito-borne Zika virus (ZIKV) is one of the most feared viruses for pregnant women. Recent statistics justify this fear: Infants born to mothers infected with ZIKV during pregnancy face a risk of up to 42 percent of developing birth defects, including microcephaly (an abnormally small head and decreased brain volume).
What do we know about how ZIKV causes damage to the developing brain?
ZIKV is a Baltimore class IV virus. Based on this classification, what do you know about the structure of its genome?