Ch. 33 - Viruses
Freeman - Biological Science 8th Edition
Chapter 33, Problem 7

If you come down with the flu, should your physician prescribe an antibiotic for you? Explain why or why not.

1
Understand the nature of the flu: The flu is caused by the influenza virus, which is a type of pathogen classified as a virus, not a bacterium. Antibiotics are specifically designed to target bacterial infections, not viral infections.
Learn how antibiotics work: Antibiotics function by interfering with processes essential to bacterial survival, such as cell wall synthesis, protein synthesis, or DNA replication. Viruses, however, do not have these structures or processes, making antibiotics ineffective against them.
Consider the risks of unnecessary antibiotic use: Prescribing antibiotics for a viral infection like the flu can contribute to antibiotic resistance, a serious global health issue where bacteria evolve to resist the effects of antibiotics, making future bacterial infections harder to treat.
Explore appropriate treatments for the flu: Instead of antibiotics, antiviral medications may be prescribed to target the influenza virus directly. Supportive care, such as rest, hydration, and over-the-counter medications, can also help alleviate flu symptoms.
Discuss the importance of accurate diagnosis: Physicians should carefully diagnose the cause of the illness. If a secondary bacterial infection (e.g., pneumonia) develops alongside the flu, antibiotics may be necessary to treat the bacterial component of the illness.

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Viral vs. Bacterial Infections

The flu is caused by the influenza virus, which is a viral infection. Antibiotics are effective against bacterial infections, not viral ones. Understanding this distinction is crucial because prescribing antibiotics for viral infections like the flu does not treat the illness and can contribute to antibiotic resistance.
Viral Genetics
Guided course
13:59
Viral Genetics

Antibiotic Resistance

Antibiotic resistance occurs when bacteria evolve and become resistant to the effects of medications that once killed them or inhibited their growth. Overprescribing antibiotics, especially for viral infections, can accelerate this process, making bacterial infections harder to treat in the future.
Recommended video:
04:25
Evidence of Natural Selection

Symptomatic Treatment

For viral infections like the flu, treatment typically focuses on alleviating symptoms rather than curing the infection. Physicians may recommend rest, hydration, and over-the-counter medications to relieve fever and aches, rather than antibiotics, which do not address the underlying viral cause.
Bacterial Transformation
Guided course
03:06
Bacterial Transformation
