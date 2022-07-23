What effect does antidiuretic hormone (ADH) have on the nephron?

a. It increases the water permeability of the descending limb of the loop of Henle.

b. It decreases the water permeability of the descending limb of the loop of Henle.

c. It increases the water permeability of the collecting duct.

d. It decreases the water permeability of the collecting duct.