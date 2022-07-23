Skip to main content
Ch. 40 - Water and Electrolyte Balance in Animals
Freeman - Biological Science 8th Edition
Chapter 40, Problem 4

In Gila monsters, the organ in which water from urine is reabsorbed into the bloodstream is the___________.             .

1
Understand the context: Gila monsters are reptiles, and like many other animals, they have a system for conserving water.
Identify the organ systems involved in water reabsorption: In many animals, the excretory system, particularly the kidneys, plays a crucial role in water reabsorption.
Consider the structure of the excretory system: In reptiles, the kidneys filter blood to form urine, and water reabsorption occurs in specific parts of the kidney.
Focus on the nephron: The nephron is the functional unit of the kidney where filtration and reabsorption occur. In many vertebrates, the loop of Henle is a key site for water reabsorption.
Conclude with the specific organ: In Gila monsters, as in other reptiles, the kidneys are responsible for reabsorbing water from urine back into the bloodstream.

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Kidney Function

The kidney is a vital organ responsible for filtering blood, removing waste, and balancing electrolytes. It plays a crucial role in reabsorbing water from urine back into the bloodstream, thus maintaining fluid balance and preventing dehydration. Understanding kidney function is essential for comprehending how organisms like the Gila monster manage water retention.
Nephron Structure

Nephrons are the functional units of the kidney, consisting of a glomerulus and a tubule. They are responsible for filtering blood and reabsorbing necessary substances, including water. The loop of Henle, part of the nephron, is particularly important for concentrating urine and reabsorbing water, which is crucial for understanding how water reabsorption occurs in the kidney.
Water Reabsorption Mechanism

Water reabsorption in the kidney occurs primarily in the collecting ducts and the loop of Henle. This process is regulated by hormones like antidiuretic hormone (ADH), which increases the permeability of the ducts to water, allowing more water to be reabsorbed into the bloodstream. This mechanism is vital for maintaining homeostasis and understanding how Gila monsters conserve water.
