Which of the following statements regarding fishes that live in fresh-water is/are correct? Select True or False for each statement.

T/F Water moves across the gills via osmosis until equilibrium is established, at which time the water molecules stop moving.

T/F They lose water to their environment primarily through the gills. They replace this water by drinking.

T/F Water enters epithelial cells in their gills via osmosis. Electrolytes leave the same cells via diffusion.

T/F They have specialized epithelia that actively pump electrolytes from the environment into the blood.