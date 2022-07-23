Which of the following organisms would lose the most water by osmosis across its gills?
a. Marine bony fish
b. Shark
c. Freshwater fish
d. Freshwater invertebrate
Which of the following organisms would lose the most water by osmosis across its gills?
a. Marine bony fish
b. Shark
c. Freshwater fish
d. Freshwater invertebrate
What effect does antidiuretic hormone (ADH) have on the nephron?
a. It increases the water permeability of the descending limb of the loop of Henle.
b. It decreases the water permeability of the descending limb of the loop of Henle.
c. It increases the water permeability of the collecting duct.
d. It decreases the water permeability of the collecting duct.
In Gila monsters, the organ in which water from urine is reabsorbed into the bloodstream is the___________. .
The chloride cells of fish gills have a high density of mitochondria. How does this characteristic relate to the functional role of chloride cells?
Would you expect other epithelial cells involved in ion transport to contain large numbers of mitochondria? Explain.
Explain why mammals would not be able to produce concentrated urine if their nephrons lacked loops of Henle.
Scientists have noted that marine invertebrates tend to be osmoconformers, while freshwater invertebrates tend to be osmoregulators. Suggest an explanation for this phenomenon.