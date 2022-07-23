Why is it important that the small intestine has a much greater surface area than the stomach or esophagus?
Among vertebrates, the large intestine exists only in lineages that are primarily terrestrial (amphibians, reptiles, and mammals). Propose a hypothesis to explain this observation.
Explain why insulin injections are more effective in controlling the blood glucose level in individuals with type 1 diabetes mellitus than in those with type 2 diabetes.
When food is plentiful, animals tend to store most of what they eat as fat. Why is this?
Minnows are mainly carnivorous, eating insects and other small animals. However, herbivory has evolved independently in minnows several times.
What changes in digestive structure and function are associated with the evolution of herbivory?
Like cichlids, minnows use their pharyngeal jaws to process food. Suggest some possible structural differences between the teeth on the pharyngeal jaws of carnivorous and herbivorous minnows.
Which of the following is true of the digestive tracts of minnows?
a. They are incomplete but have both a mouth and an anus.
b. They are complete, facilitating compartmentalization of digestion in different organs.
c. They are incomplete, with no accessory organs.
d. They are complete and include a large gastrovascular cavity.
