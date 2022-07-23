Skip to main content
Ch. 41 - Animal Nutrition
Among vertebrates, the large intestine exists only in lineages that are primarily terrestrial (amphibians, reptiles, and mammals). Propose a hypothesis to explain this observation.

Step 1: Understand the question. The question is asking you to propose a hypothesis to explain why the large intestine is only found in terrestrial vertebrates such as amphibians, reptiles, and mammals.
Step 2: Consider the function of the large intestine. The large intestine primarily absorbs water and electrolytes from the remaining indigestible food matter, and then passes useless waste material from the body.
Step 3: Think about the environment these animals live in. Terrestrial animals live on land, where water can be scarce. Therefore, they need a way to conserve as much water as possible.
Step 4: Formulate a hypothesis. Based on the function of the large intestine and the environment these animals live in, a possible hypothesis could be: 'The large intestine evolved in terrestrial vertebrates as a mechanism to conserve water. By absorbing water from indigestible food matter, these animals can minimize water loss and survive in environments where water may be limited.'
Step 5: Remember that a hypothesis is a proposed explanation for a phenomenon and it should be testable. The next step would be to design an experiment or study to test this hypothesis.

Adaptation to Terrestrial Life

The large intestine in vertebrates is an adaptation that allows for more efficient water absorption and waste processing in a terrestrial environment. As animals transitioned from aquatic to land habitats, the need to conserve water became crucial, leading to the evolution of structures like the large intestine that can reabsorb water from digested food.
Digestive System Evolution

The evolution of the digestive system in vertebrates reflects their dietary needs and habitat. Terrestrial vertebrates often consume more fibrous plant material, which requires a more complex digestive process, including a larger large intestine to facilitate fermentation and nutrient absorption, distinguishing them from their aquatic relatives.
Phylogenetic Relationships

Understanding the phylogenetic relationships among vertebrates helps explain the presence of the large intestine in certain lineages. By examining evolutionary trees, we can see how adaptations like the large intestine arose independently in amphibians, reptiles, and mammals as they adapted to life on land, highlighting convergent evolution in response to similar environmental pressures.
