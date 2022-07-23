Skip to main content
Ch. 43 - Animal Nervous Systems
Freeman - Biological Science 8th Edition
Chapter 43, Problem 8

Why is memory thought to involve changes in particular synapses?
a. At some synapses, more neurotransmitters are released after learning takes place.
b. At some synapses, a different type of neurotransmitter is released after learning takes place.
c. When researchers stimulated certain neurons electrically, individuals replayed memories.
d. When researchers changed synapses in the brains of patients during surgery, the patients' memories changed.

Understand the role of synapses in neural communication: Synapses are the junctions between neurons where neurotransmitters are released to transmit signals. Changes in synapses can affect how signals are transmitted and processed in the brain.
Explore the concept of synaptic plasticity: Synaptic plasticity refers to the ability of synapses to strengthen or weaken over time, in response to increases or decreases in their activity. This is a fundamental mechanism underlying learning and memory.
Consider the impact of neurotransmitter release: After learning takes place, some synapses may release more neurotransmitters, enhancing the communication between neurons and potentially strengthening the memory trace.
Examine the evidence from research studies: Researchers have found that stimulating certain neurons electrically can lead to the replay of memories, suggesting that specific synapses are involved in memory recall.
Analyze the effects of synaptic changes during surgery: Studies have shown that altering synapses in the brain during surgery can lead to changes in patients' memories, indicating that synapses play a crucial role in storing and modifying memories.

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Synaptic Plasticity

Synaptic plasticity refers to the ability of synapses to strengthen or weaken over time, in response to increases or decreases in their activity. This is a fundamental mechanism underlying learning and memory, as changes in synaptic strength can alter the flow of information through neural circuits, thereby encoding new memories.
Neurotransmitter Release

Neurotransmitter release is the process by which signaling molecules are released from neurons to transmit signals across synapses. Changes in the amount or type of neurotransmitter released can affect synaptic strength and are thought to be involved in the formation and storage of memories, as they modify the communication between neurons.
Neural Stimulation and Memory Recall

Neural stimulation involves activating neurons through electrical impulses, which can lead to the recall of memories. This suggests that specific patterns of neural activity are associated with particular memories, and stimulating these patterns can trigger memory retrieval, highlighting the role of synaptic changes in memory storage and recall.
