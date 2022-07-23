Which of the following brain regions is responsible for the formation of new memories?
a. Brainstem
b. Cerebellum
c. Frontal lobe
d. Hippocampus
Explain the difference between a ligand-gated K+ channel and a voltage-gated K+ channel.
Describe the role of summation in postsynaptic cells.
Why is memory thought to involve changes in particular synapses?
a. At some synapses, more neurotransmitters are released after learning takes place.
b. At some synapses, a different type of neurotransmitter is released after learning takes place.
c. When researchers stimulated certain neurons electrically, individuals replayed memories.
d. When researchers changed synapses in the brains of patients during surgery, the patients' memories changed.
Explain why drugs that prevent neurotransmitters from being taken back up by a presynaptic neuron have dramatic effects on the activity of postsynaptic neurons.
Alzheimer's disease is a common form of dementia affecting millions of people, especially the elderly. Two regions of the brain are particularly affected, often shrinking dramatically and accumulating large deposits of extracellular material. Based on your knowledge of memory, what two brain regions do you think these are? Explain.