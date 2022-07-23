Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Ch. 43 - Animal Nervous Systems
Freeman - Biological Science 8th Edition
Freeman8th EditionBiological ScienceISBN: 9780138276263Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksFreeman 8th EditionCh. 43 - Animal Nervous SystemsProblem 3
Chapter 43, Problem 3

In a neuron, what creates the electrochemical gradient favoring the outflow of K+ when the cell is at rest?
a. Na+/K+-ATPase
b. Voltage-gated K+ channels
c. Voltage-gated Na+ channels
d. Ligand-gated Na+/K+ channels

Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of electrochemical gradient: It is the combination of electrical and chemical gradients that influence the movement of ions across a membrane.
Identify the role of Na+/K+-ATPase: This enzyme actively transports 3 Na+ ions out of the neuron and 2 K+ ions into the neuron, using ATP. This creates a concentration gradient with more Na+ outside and more K+ inside the cell.
Recognize the resting membrane potential: At rest, the inside of the neuron is negatively charged relative to the outside, primarily due to the activity of Na+/K+-ATPase and the presence of negatively charged proteins inside the cell.
Consider the movement of K+ ions: The concentration gradient created by Na+/K+-ATPase favors the outflow of K+ ions, as there is a higher concentration of K+ inside the cell compared to outside.
Evaluate the options: Na+/K+-ATPase is responsible for maintaining the concentration gradient that favors the outflow of K+ when the neuron is at rest, making it the correct answer.

Verified video answer for a similar problem:

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Video duration:
2m
Was this helpful?

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Electrochemical Gradient

An electrochemical gradient is a gradient of electrochemical potential, usually for an ion that can move across a membrane. It consists of two parts: the electrical potential and a difference in the chemical concentration across a membrane. In neurons, this gradient is crucial for the movement of ions like K+ and Na+, influencing the cell's resting membrane potential.
Recommended video:
Guided course
04:51
Concentration Gradients and Diffusion

Na+/K+-ATPase Pump

The Na+/K+-ATPase pump is an essential membrane protein that uses ATP to transport three Na+ ions out of the cell and two K+ ions into the cell. This active transport mechanism helps maintain the resting membrane potential by creating a high concentration of K+ inside the cell and a high concentration of Na+ outside, contributing to the electrochemical gradient.
Recommended video:
Guided course
06:57
Primary Active Transport: Na+/K+ Pump

Resting Membrane Potential

The resting membrane potential is the voltage difference across the neuronal membrane when the cell is not transmitting a signal. It is typically around -70 mV in neurons, primarily due to the differential distribution of ions, especially K+ and Na+, across the membrane, maintained by the Na+/K+-ATPase pump and selective permeability to K+.
Recommended video:
Guided course
10:31
Membrane Potential
Related Practice
Textbook Question

Which ion most readily leaks across a neuron's membrane, helping to establish the resting potential?

933
views
Textbook Question

Which of these statements about myelination in neurons is/are correct? Select True or False for each statement.

T/FIt speeds propagation by increasing the density of voltage-gated channels all along the axon.

T/FMultiple sclerosis is characterized by disrupted myelination of certain neurons in the central nervous system.

T/FIt speeds propagation by preventing cations from leaking out across the membrane as they spread down the axon.

T/FIt is more commonly observed in vertebrates than in invertebrates.

1141
views
Textbook Question

Which of the following brain regions is responsible for the formation of new memories?

a. Brainstem

b. Cerebellum

c. Frontal lobe

d. Hippocampus

1245
views
Textbook Question

Explain the difference between a ligand-gated K+ channel and a voltage-gated K+ channel.

1106
views
Textbook Question

Describe the role of summation in postsynaptic cells.

1008
views