Which of these statements about myelination in neurons is/are correct? Select True or False for each statement.

T/FIt speeds propagation by increasing the density of voltage-gated channels all along the axon.

T/FMultiple sclerosis is characterized by disrupted myelination of certain neurons in the central nervous system.

T/FIt speeds propagation by preventing cations from leaking out across the membrane as they spread down the axon.

T/FIt is more commonly observed in vertebrates than in invertebrates.