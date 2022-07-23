Skip to main content
Ch. 43 - Animal Nervous Systems
Freeman - Biological Science 8th Edition
Chapter 43, Problem 5

Explain the difference between a ligand-gated K+ channel and a voltage-gated K+ channel.

Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the basic function of ion channels: Ion channels are proteins that allow ions to pass through the cell membrane, playing a crucial role in cell signaling and homeostasis.
Define ligand-gated channels: Ligand-gated channels open or close in response to the binding of a specific molecule, known as a ligand, which can be a neurotransmitter or hormone.
Define voltage-gated channels: Voltage-gated channels open or close in response to changes in the electrical potential across the cell membrane.
Compare the activation mechanisms: Ligand-gated K+ channels require the binding of a ligand to change their conformation and allow K+ ions to pass through, whereas voltage-gated K+ channels respond to changes in membrane potential to open or close.
Discuss the physiological roles: Ligand-gated K+ channels are often involved in synaptic transmission and cellular signaling, while voltage-gated K+ channels are crucial for action potential propagation and regulating neuronal excitability.

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Ligand-Gated Ion Channels

Ligand-gated ion channels are a type of membrane protein that open or close in response to the binding of a specific chemical messenger, or ligand, such as a neurotransmitter. This binding alters the channel's conformation, allowing ions to pass through the membrane, which can initiate a cellular response. These channels are crucial in synaptic transmission and cellular signaling.
Voltage-Gated Ion Channels

Voltage-gated ion channels are membrane proteins that open or close in response to changes in the electrical potential across the cell membrane. These channels are essential for the propagation of action potentials in neurons and muscle cells, as they allow ions to flow in response to voltage changes, facilitating rapid communication and contraction processes.
Potassium Ion Channels

Potassium ion channels are a class of ion channels that selectively allow potassium ions (K+) to pass through the cell membrane. They play a critical role in maintaining the cell's resting membrane potential and in repolarizing the membrane after an action potential. The specific gating mechanism, whether ligand or voltage, determines how these channels are activated and contribute to cellular function.
