The red lionfish, Pterois volitans, has beautiful red stripes, streaming fins, and a fearless disposition, and it is deadly. Native to the Pacific Ocean, the red lionfish was first discovered on coral reefs in the Bahamas in 1985. The species has spread to over 3 million square kilometers of the western Atlantic and Gulf of Mexico. Lionfish have a voracious appetite for native fish, are armed with venomous spines, and have no natural predators in their new range.

Why are species like the lionfish considered 'invasive'?

a. They are found in areas where they are not native.

b. They were accidentally introduced by humans.

c. They spread aggressively and displace native species.

d. They are predators of other fish.