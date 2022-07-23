Skip to main content
Ch. 49 - An Introduction to Ecology
Chapter 49, Problem 14

The red lionfish, Pterois volitans, has beautiful red stripes, streaming fins, and a fearless disposition, and it is deadly. Native to the Pacific Ocean, the red lionfish was first discovered on coral reefs in the Bahamas in 1985. The species has spread to over 3 million square kilometers of the western Atlantic and Gulf of Mexico. Lionfish have a voracious appetite for native fish, are armed with venomous spines, and have no natural predators in their new range.
List the five main levels of ecological study, and write a question about the ecology of lionfish that you could research at each level.

The first level of ecological study is the organism level. At this level, you could ask: How does the physiology of the red lionfish allow it to thrive in non-native environments?
The second level is the population level. A relevant question here could be: What factors influence the population growth rate of lionfish in the Atlantic Ocean?
The third level is the community level. You might ask: How does the presence of lionfish affect the species diversity and interactions within coral reef communities?
The fourth level is the ecosystem level. A question to explore could be: What impact do lionfish have on the nutrient cycling and energy flow in the ecosystems they invade?
The fifth level is the biosphere level. At this level, you could ask: How does the spread of lionfish across different regions affect global biodiversity and marine ecosystem health?

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Levels of Ecological Study

Ecology is studied at various levels, including organism, population, community, ecosystem, and biosphere. Each level focuses on different aspects, from individual organisms and their interactions to the broader impacts on global ecosystems. Understanding these levels helps in analyzing ecological phenomena like the lionfish invasion.
Invasive Species

An invasive species is a non-native organism that spreads rapidly in a new environment, often causing harm to native species and ecosystems. The red lionfish is an example, as it disrupts local marine life by preying on native fish and lacks natural predators in the Atlantic, leading to ecological imbalances.
Ecological Impact of Predation

Predation involves one organism consuming another, affecting population dynamics and community structure. The lionfish's predation on native fish can lead to reduced biodiversity and altered ecosystem functions, highlighting the importance of studying predator-prey relationships in ecological research.
