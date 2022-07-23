Skip to main content
Ch. 49 - An Introduction to Ecology
Freeman - Biological Science 8th Edition
Freeman8th EditionBiological ScienceISBN: 9780138276263Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksFreeman 8th EditionCh. 49 - An Introduction to EcologyProblem 15
Chapter 49, Problem 15

The red lionfish, Pterois volitans, has beautiful red stripes, streaming fins, and a fearless disposition, and it is deadly. Native to the Pacific Ocean, the red lionfish was first discovered on coral reefs in the Bahamas in 1985. The species has spread to over 3 million square kilometers of the western Atlantic and Gulf of Mexico. Lionfish have a voracious appetite for native fish, are armed with venomous spines, and have no natural predators in their new range.
Biologists are scrambling to study the reproductive biology of lionfish to inform management decisions. For example, Alexander Fogg and colleagues studied lionfish females in the northern Gulf of Mexico and estimated that an average female could produce 2,332,490 eggs per year. What time of year is reproductive rate the highest? To answer this question, the researchers collected an average of 200 lionfish each month and measured ovary size relative to body size, an indicator of reproductive capacity. Describe the take-home message of the graph. How do the error bars affect your confidence in this message?

Begin by understanding the context of the study: researchers are examining the reproductive biology of lionfish to inform management decisions. They are particularly interested in determining the time of year when the reproductive rate is highest.
Consider the method used by the researchers: they collected an average of 200 lionfish each month and measured ovary size relative to body size. This measurement serves as an indicator of reproductive capacity.
Examine the graph provided in the study. Look for trends in ovary size relative to body size across different months. Identify any peaks or patterns that suggest a time of year when reproductive capacity is highest.
Analyze the error bars on the graph. Error bars represent the variability or uncertainty in the data. Larger error bars may indicate less confidence in the data, while smaller error bars suggest more reliable measurements.
Formulate the take-home message based on the graph analysis: identify the month or period with the highest reproductive rate and consider how the error bars influence your confidence in this conclusion. Discuss how this information could be used in managing lionfish populations.

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Reproductive Biology

Reproductive biology involves the study of the reproductive systems and processes of organisms. In the context of the lionfish, understanding their reproductive biology is crucial for determining their breeding patterns, fecundity, and potential impact on ecosystems. This includes analyzing factors like ovary size relative to body size, which can indicate reproductive capacity and timing.
Invasive Species

An invasive species is a non-native organism that spreads rapidly in a new environment, often causing harm to native species and ecosystems. The red lionfish is an example, having spread across the western Atlantic and Gulf of Mexico. Its lack of natural predators and voracious appetite for native fish make it a significant ecological threat, necessitating studies on its biology for effective management.
Statistical Analysis and Error Bars

Statistical analysis in biology helps interpret data and draw conclusions about biological phenomena. Error bars on graphs represent the variability of data and indicate the precision of measurements. In the lionfish study, error bars on ovary size data help assess the reliability of conclusions about reproductive rates, with smaller error bars suggesting more confidence in the results.
