Name the five main levels of study in ecology from smallest to largest.
What is one expected consequence of global climate change?
a. Average rainfall will increase.
b. Average rainfall will decrease.
c. Variability in rainfall will increase.
d. We cannot make predictions about future rainfall.
Where do rain shadows exist?
a. The part of a mountain that receives prevailing winds and heavy rain
b. The region beyond a mountain range that receives dry air
c. The region along the equator where precipitation is abundant
d. The region near 30°N and 30°S latitude that receives dry air
What is the main type of vegetation in a tropical wet forest?
a. shrubs and bunchgrasses
b. herbs, grasses, and vines
c. broad-leaved deciduous trees
d. broad-leaved evergreen trees
Which of these statements about aquatic biomes is true? Select True or False for each statement.
T/F The ocean is so vast that it is not influenced by human impacts.
T/F Water depth, water flow, salinity, and nutrient availability are important abiotic factors in aquatic biomes.
T/F Once nutrients sink to the bottom of lakes, they are no longer available to organisms.
Explain how the open ocean is similar to the desert, and how it is not.
Temperate forest in China and temperate forest in North America are part of the same biome but are distinct ecosystems. Explain.