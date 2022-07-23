What is the main type of vegetation in a tropical wet forest?
a. shrubs and bunchgrasses
b. herbs, grasses, and vines
c. broad-leaved deciduous trees
d. broad-leaved evergreen trees
What is one expected consequence of global climate change?
a. Average rainfall will increase.
b. Average rainfall will decrease.
c. Variability in rainfall will increase.
d. We cannot make predictions about future rainfall.
Which of these statements about aquatic biomes is true? Select True or False for each statement.
T/F The ocean is so vast that it is not influenced by human impacts.
T/F Water depth, water flow, salinity, and nutrient availability are important abiotic factors in aquatic biomes.
T/F Once nutrients sink to the bottom of lakes, they are no longer available to organisms.
Temperate forest in China and temperate forest in North America are part of the same biome but are distinct ecosystems. Explain.
Compare the distribution of the natural terrestrial biomes of eastern North America with the distribution of anthropogenic biomes.
Like Earth, Mars has seasons—its Northern Hemisphere experiences winter when its Southern Hemisphere experiences summer. Which statement is the best explanation for seasonality on Mars?
a. Mars is tilted on its axis.
b. Mars has an elliptical orbit that brings it closer to the Sun in summer than in winter.
c. Mars has a circular orbit and maintains a constant distance from the Sun.
d. The Southern Hemisphere of Mars consistently receives direct solar radiation.