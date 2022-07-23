Skip to main content
Chapter 49, Problem 2

Where do rain shadows exist?
a. The part of a mountain that receives prevailing winds and heavy rain
b. The region beyond a mountain range that receives dry air
c. The region along the equator where precipitation is abundant
d. The region near 30°N and 30°S latitude that receives dry air

Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of a rain shadow: A rain shadow is a dry area on the leeward side of a mountainous area. Mountains block the passage of rain-producing weather systems and cast a 'shadow' of dryness behind them.
Identify the process: When moist air rises over a mountain, it cools and loses moisture as precipitation on the windward side. As the air descends on the leeward side, it warms and dries, creating a rain shadow.
Analyze the options: Option a describes the windward side of a mountain, which is not a rain shadow. Option c describes the equatorial region, which is not related to rain shadows. Option d describes regions at 30°N and 30°S, which are typically dry but not due to rain shadows.
Focus on option b: The region beyond a mountain range that receives dry air is the leeward side, where rain shadows exist due to the drying effect of descending air.
Conclude that option b is the correct description of where rain shadows exist, as it accurately describes the leeward side of a mountain range.

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Rain Shadow Effect

The rain shadow effect occurs when moist air ascends a mountain range, cools, and releases precipitation on the windward side. As the air descends on the leeward side, it becomes dry, creating a rain shadow region. This phenomenon explains why areas beyond mountain ranges often receive less rainfall.
Prevailing Winds

Prevailing winds are consistent wind patterns that occur due to the Earth's rotation and atmospheric circulation. These winds play a crucial role in weather patterns, including the distribution of moisture and the formation of rain shadows, as they carry moist air towards mountain ranges.
Geographical Influence on Climate

Geographical features like mountains significantly influence local climate by altering wind and precipitation patterns. Mountains can block moist air, leading to dry conditions on their leeward side, known as the rain shadow area, affecting the climate and ecosystem of the region.
Textbook Question

Name the five main levels of study in ecology from smallest to largest.

Textbook Question

What is the main type of vegetation in a tropical wet forest?

a. shrubs and bunchgrasses

b. herbs, grasses, and vines

c. broad-leaved deciduous trees

d. broad-leaved evergreen trees

Textbook Question

What is one expected consequence of global climate change?

a. Average rainfall will increase.

b. Average rainfall will decrease.

c. Variability in rainfall will increase.

d. We cannot make predictions about future rainfall.

Textbook Question

Which of these statements about aquatic biomes is true? Select True or False for each statement.

T/F The ocean is so vast that it is not influenced by human impacts.

T/F Water depth, water flow, salinity, and nutrient availability are important abiotic factors in aquatic biomes.

T/F Once nutrients sink to the bottom of lakes, they are no longer available to organisms.

