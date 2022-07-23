Skip to main content
Ch. 49 - An Introduction to Ecology
Freeman - Biological Science 8th Edition
Chapter 49, Problem 3

What is the main type of vegetation in a tropical wet forest?
a. shrubs and bunchgrasses
b. herbs, grasses, and vines
c. broad-leaved deciduous trees
d. broad-leaved evergreen trees

Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the characteristics of a tropical wet forest, which is also known as a tropical rainforest. These forests are characterized by high rainfall, high humidity, and warm temperatures year-round.
Recognize that the vegetation in tropical wet forests is adapted to these conditions, which include a dense canopy and a variety of plant species.
Consider the types of trees that thrive in environments with consistent moisture and warmth. Broad-leaved trees are common because their large leaves are efficient at capturing sunlight in the dense forest.
Differentiate between deciduous and evergreen trees. Deciduous trees shed their leaves seasonally, while evergreen trees retain their leaves throughout the year.
Identify that in tropical wet forests, the main type of vegetation is broad-leaved evergreen trees, as these trees are well-suited to the constant growing conditions and do not need to shed leaves to conserve water.

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Tropical Wet Forest

Tropical wet forests, also known as rainforests, are characterized by high rainfall and humidity, supporting a diverse range of plant and animal species. These forests are typically found near the equator and have a dense canopy formed by tall trees, which creates a unique ecosystem with multiple layers of vegetation.
Broad-leaved Evergreen Trees

Broad-leaved evergreen trees are a dominant feature of tropical wet forests. These trees retain their leaves year-round, allowing them to photosynthesize continuously in the warm, moist climate. Their large leaves are adapted to capture maximum sunlight, and they play a crucial role in maintaining the forest's structure and biodiversity.
Forest Canopy

The forest canopy is the upper layer of trees in a forest, formed by the crowns of tall trees. In tropical wet forests, the canopy is dense and complex, providing habitat for numerous species and influencing the microclimate below. It regulates light penetration, temperature, and moisture levels, essential for the survival of understory plants and animals.
Related Practice
Textbook Question

Name the five main levels of study in ecology from smallest to largest.

Textbook Question

Where do rain shadows exist?

a. The part of a mountain that receives prevailing winds and heavy rain

b. The region beyond a mountain range that receives dry air

c. The region along the equator where precipitation is abundant

d. The region near 30°N and 30°S latitude that receives dry air

Textbook Question

What is one expected consequence of global climate change?

a. Average rainfall will increase.

b. Average rainfall will decrease.

c. Variability in rainfall will increase.

d. We cannot make predictions about future rainfall.

Textbook Question

Which of these statements about aquatic biomes is true? Select True or False for each statement.

T/F The ocean is so vast that it is not influenced by human impacts.

T/F Water depth, water flow, salinity, and nutrient availability are important abiotic factors in aquatic biomes.

T/F Once nutrients sink to the bottom of lakes, they are no longer available to organisms.

Textbook Question

Explain how the open ocean is similar to the desert, and how it is not.

