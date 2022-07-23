What do proximate explanations of behavior focus on? a. how displays and other types of behavior have changed through time, or evolved b. the 'adaptive significance' of a behavior c. genetic, neurological, and hormonal mechanisms of behavior d. appropriate experimental methods when studying behavior
Ch. 50 - Behavioral Ecology
Chapter 50, Problem 2
What do ultimate explanations of behavior focus on?
Ultimate explanations of behavior focus on understanding why a behavior occurs in the context of natural selection and evolution. They look at the adaptive value a behavior may have and how it contributes to survival and reproductive success.
These explanations often involve examining the evolutionary history of a species to see how certain behaviors may have been favored by natural selection.
Ultimate explanations contrast with proximate explanations, which deal with the immediate physiological or environmental factors that trigger a behavior.
To study ultimate explanations, biologists might use comparative methods, looking at similar behaviors in closely related species to understand their evolutionary origins and functions.
Overall, ultimate explanations help us understand the 'why' behind behaviors in the biological sense, contributing to our knowledge of animal behavior and evolution.
Ultimate Explanations
Ultimate explanations in biology refer to the 'why' of behavior, focusing on the evolutionary significance and adaptive value of certain actions. They seek to understand how behaviors enhance survival and reproduction, thus contributing to the fitness of an organism in its environment.
Evolutionary Psychology
Evolutionary psychology is a theoretical approach that examines psychological traits—such as memory, perception, and language—as evolved adaptations. It posits that many human behaviors can be understood through the lens of natural selection, providing insights into why certain behaviors may have developed over time.
Natural Selection
Natural selection is a fundamental mechanism of evolution, where individuals with traits better suited to their environment are more likely to survive and reproduce. This process leads to the gradual adaptation of species, influencing behaviors that enhance reproductive success and survival in specific ecological contexts.
