Why is there a trade-off between survivorship and fecundity?
Explain why biologists want to maintain (a) 'habitat corridors' that connect populations in a metapopulation, and (b) unoccupied habitat that is appropriate for the species in question.
Verified video answer for a similar problem:
Key Concepts
Metapopulation Dynamics
Habitat Corridors
Conservation of Unoccupied Habitat
Which of the following species is most likely to have a Type III survivorship curve?
a. Humans, Homo sapiens
b. Common lizards, Zootoca vivipara
c. Thale cress plants, Arabidopsis thaliana
d. Lynx cats, Lynx canadensis
Pose a hypothesis to explain why the human population has undergone especially rapid growth over the past 200 years. Describe two examples of density-dependent factors that limit human population growth. Is it possible that humans have surpassed Earth's carrying capacity?
Indicate what is correct and incorrect about this statement: If lizards want to survive during climate change, they can evolve new life-history traits.
When wild plant and animal populations are logged, fished, or hunted, only the oldest or largest individuals tend to be taken. Many of the commercially important species are long lived and are slow to begin reproducing. If harvesting is not regulated carefully and exploitation is intense, what impact does harvesting have on a population's age structure? How might harvesting affect the population's life table and growth rate?