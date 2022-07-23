Which of the following species is most likely to have a Type III survivorship curve?
a. Humans, Homo sapiens
b. Common lizards, Zootoca vivipara
c. Thale cress plants, Arabidopsis thaliana
d. Lynx cats, Lynx canadensis
Which of the following species is most likely to have a Type III survivorship curve?
a. Humans, Homo sapiens
b. Common lizards, Zootoca vivipara
c. Thale cress plants, Arabidopsis thaliana
d. Lynx cats, Lynx canadensis
Pose a hypothesis to explain why the human population has undergone especially rapid growth over the past 200 years. Describe two examples of density-dependent factors that limit human population growth. Is it possible that humans have surpassed Earth's carrying capacity?
Explain why biologists want to maintain (a) 'habitat corridors' that connect populations in a metapopulation, and (b) unoccupied habitat that is appropriate for the species in question.
When wild plant and animal populations are logged, fished, or hunted, only the oldest or largest individuals tend to be taken. Many of the commercially important species are long lived and are slow to begin reproducing. If harvesting is not regulated carefully and exploitation is intense, what impact does harvesting have on a population's age structure? How might harvesting affect the population's life table and growth rate?
Burmese pythons (Python molurus bivittatus) are constricting snakes that can reach enormous sizes (up to 7 meters in length). They are native to Southeast Asia but were released into southern Florida from the pet trade. Many other snakes occur naturally in this area. Are the introduced pythons a problem? Burmese pythons were first found in the wetlands of Everglades National Park in the 1980s, but only rarely. The accompanying graph shows what happened next. Most of the data are derived from chance encounters of pythons on roads and intermittent search effort near roads (pythons are notoriously difficult to find). Despite the variability in search effort, what type of population growth best describes the trend in the data from 2000 to 2020? a. logistic b. exponential c. linear d. logarithmic