Lyme disease is caused by infections of the bacterium Borrelia burgdorferi (stained blue in the inset, among red blood cells), which is transferred to humans via blood-sucking bites from the tick, Ixodes scapularis. Lyme disease can cause flu-like symptoms in the short term and more serious illnesses in the long term if not treated.

Why is Lyme disease on the rise in eastern North America?

A letter to the editor in a local newspaper asserts that 'we cannot afford to preserve natural forests, because we need to use these resources to help humans.' How could you respond to this comment in terms of Lyme disease?