Ch. 52 - Community Ecology
Freeman - Biological Science 8th Edition
Freeman8th EditionBiological ScienceISBN: 9780138276263Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksFreeman 8th EditionCh. 52 - Community EcologyProblem 16f
Chapter 52, Problem 16f

Lyme disease is caused by infections of the bacterium Borrelia burgdorferi (stained blue in the inset, among red blood cells), which is transferred to humans via blood-sucking bites from the tick, Ixodes scapularis. Lyme disease can cause flu-like symptoms in the short term and more serious illnesses in the long term if not treated.
Why is Lyme disease on the rise in eastern North America?
A letter to the editor in a local newspaper asserts that 'we cannot afford to preserve natural forests, because we need to use these resources to help humans.' How could you respond to this comment in terms of Lyme disease?

Understand the ecological relationship: Lyme disease is caused by the bacterium Borrelia burgdorferi, which is transmitted to humans by the black-legged tick (Ixodes scapularis). These ticks rely on small mammals, such as white-footed mice, as hosts during their life cycle. Forest ecosystems play a critical role in maintaining the balance of these populations.
Explain the role of biodiversity: Natural forests support a diverse range of species, including predators of small mammals (e.g., foxes, owls). High biodiversity can help regulate populations of white-footed mice, which are key reservoirs for Borrelia burgdorferi. Reduced biodiversity, often caused by deforestation, can lead to an overabundance of these mice, increasing the risk of Lyme disease transmission.
Discuss the impact of habitat fragmentation: When forests are fragmented or destroyed, the remaining patches often favor species like white-footed mice, which thrive in disturbed environments. This can lead to higher tick populations and greater chances of human-tick interactions, thereby increasing Lyme disease cases.
Counter the argument with ecosystem services: Preserving natural forests provides numerous benefits to humans, including disease regulation. By maintaining healthy ecosystems, we can reduce the risk of zoonotic diseases like Lyme disease, which ultimately benefits public health and reduces healthcare costs.
Conclude with a balanced perspective: Emphasize that sustainable use of natural resources and forest conservation are not mutually exclusive. By protecting forests, we can support both ecological health and human well-being, reducing the spread of diseases like Lyme while still utilizing resources responsibly.

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Lyme Disease Transmission

Lyme disease is primarily transmitted to humans through the bite of infected ticks, particularly Ixodes scapularis. These ticks thrive in wooded and grassy areas, where they feed on the blood of mammals, including deer and rodents, which are reservoirs for the Borrelia burgdorferi bacterium. Understanding this transmission cycle is crucial for addressing the rise of Lyme disease, as it highlights the importance of tick habitats and the role of wildlife in disease spread.
Impact of Habitat Loss

The preservation of natural forests plays a significant role in controlling Lyme disease. Deforestation and habitat fragmentation can lead to increased human-tick interactions, as wildlife populations may become concentrated in smaller areas, facilitating the spread of ticks. By maintaining natural habitats, we can help regulate tick populations and reduce the risk of Lyme disease transmission to humans.
Public Health and Environmental Conservation

There is a critical link between public health and environmental conservation, particularly in the context of vector-borne diseases like Lyme disease. Protecting natural ecosystems not only preserves biodiversity but also mitigates the risk of disease outbreaks. Investing in conservation efforts can ultimately lead to healthier communities by reducing the incidence of diseases that thrive in disturbed environments.
