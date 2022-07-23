Lyme disease is caused by infections of the bacterium Borrelia burgdorferi (stained blue in the inset, among red blood cells), which is transferred to humans via blood-sucking bites from the tick, Ixodes scapularis. Lyme disease can cause flu-like symptoms in the short term and more serious illnesses in the long term if not treated.

Why is Lyme disease on the rise in eastern North America?

Researchers have measured a positive correlation between forest fragmentation and incidence of Lyme disease. According to the theory of island biogeography, how do you predict fragmentation will affect species richness?