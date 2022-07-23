Skip to main content
Ch. 52 - Community Ecology
Freeman - Biological Science 8th Edition
Chapter 52, Problem 14c

The carnivorous plant Nepenthes bicalcarata ('fanged pitcher plant') has a unique relationship with a species of ant—Camponotus schmitzi ('diving ant'). The diving ants are not digested by the pitcher plants but instead live on the plants and consume nectar. Diving ants also dive into the digestive juices in the pitcher, swim to the bottom, and capture and consume trapped insects, leaving uneaten body parts and ant feces behind.
What nutritional impact do the ants have on fanged pitcher plants?
Do the pitcher plants derive any nutritional benefit from this relationship?
Explain why carnivorous and parasitic plants are most common in nutrient-poor habitats.

Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the mutualistic relationship: The diving ants live on the Nepenthes bicalcarata and consume nectar, while the plant provides a habitat and food source for the ants.
Identify the nutritional contributions: The ants capture and consume trapped insects, leaving behind uneaten body parts and feces, which decompose and release nutrients that the plant can absorb.
Explain the benefit to the plant: The decomposition of insect remains and ant feces enriches the nutrient content of the pitcher fluid, providing essential nutrients like nitrogen and phosphorus to the plant.
Discuss the habitat context: Carnivorous and parasitic plants are common in nutrient-poor habitats because they have evolved mechanisms to obtain nutrients from alternative sources, such as insects or host plants, to compensate for the lack of nutrients in the soil.
Conclude the mutual benefit: The relationship between the fanged pitcher plant and diving ants is mutualistic, as the ants help increase the nutrient availability for the plant, while the plant provides food and shelter for the ants.

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Mutualistic Relationships

Mutualistic relationships involve two species benefiting from each other. In the case of Nepenthes bicalcarata and Camponotus schmitzi, the ants provide a cleaning service by removing prey remains, which may prevent decay and disease, while the plant offers nectar as a food source. This symbiosis can enhance the plant's nutrient acquisition indirectly through the ants' activities.
Carnivorous Plant Adaptations

Carnivorous plants have evolved mechanisms to trap and digest insects, compensating for nutrient-poor soil conditions. Nepenthes bicalcarata uses its pitcher structure to capture prey, relying on digestive juices to break down insects for nutrients. The presence of ants may aid in nutrient cycling by processing prey remains, potentially enhancing nutrient absorption for the plant.
Nutrient-Poor Habitats

Carnivorous and parasitic plants are prevalent in nutrient-poor habitats because they have adapted to obtain essential nutrients from alternative sources, such as insects or host plants. These adaptations allow them to thrive where other plants might struggle due to limited availability of nitrogen and phosphorus, crucial for growth and development.
