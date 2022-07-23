Skip to main content
Ch. 52 - Community Ecology
The carnivorous plant Nepenthes bicalcarata ('fanged pitcher plant') has a unique relationship with a species of ant—Camponotus schmitzi ('diving ant'). The diving ants are not digested by the pitcher plants but instead live on the plants and consume nectar. Diving ants also dive into the digestive juices in the pitcher, swim to the bottom, and capture and consume trapped insects, leaving uneaten body parts and ant feces behind.
What nutritional impact do the ants have on fanged pitcher plants?
Do the pitcher plants derive any nutritional benefit from this relationship?
Researchers tested the hypothesis that the relationship between diving ants and pitcher plants is mutualistic (i.e., both species derive a nutritional benefit). To do so, they compared leaf surface area (as a measure of overall growth) in two sets of pitcher plants: plants with diving ants and plants without. The results are shown in the graph. The P values indicate whether there is a significant relationship between the size of the host plants and the surface area of the host plants' leaves. Based on this graph, what conclusions can be drawn about the impact of diving ants on overall plant growth?

Examine the graph provided in the problem, focusing on the comparison between pitcher plants with diving ants and those without. Look for differences in leaf surface area, which is used as a measure of overall growth.
Identify the P values associated with the data in the graph. P values help determine the statistical significance of the observed differences between the two sets of plants. A P value less than 0.05 typically indicates a significant difference.
Consider the hypothesis that the relationship between diving ants and pitcher plants is mutualistic. If the plants with ants show significantly greater leaf surface area compared to those without, it suggests that the ants contribute positively to plant growth.
Analyze the potential mechanisms by which diving ants could enhance plant growth. The ants may contribute nutrients through uneaten insect parts and ant feces, which could be absorbed by the plant, thus providing a nutritional benefit.
Draw conclusions based on the data and statistical analysis. If the P values indicate a significant difference in leaf surface area favoring plants with ants, it supports the hypothesis of a mutualistic relationship, where both the ants and the plants benefit nutritionally.

Mutualistic Relationships

Mutualistic relationships are interactions between two species where both parties benefit. In the context of the fanged pitcher plant and diving ants, the ants provide nutrients through their waste and uneaten prey, while the plant offers a habitat and nectar. Understanding this concept helps explain how both organisms might gain nutritional advantages from their association.
Nutrient Acquisition in Carnivorous Plants

Carnivorous plants like Nepenthes bicalcarata obtain nutrients by trapping and digesting insects. This adaptation allows them to thrive in nutrient-poor environments. The presence of diving ants could enhance nutrient acquisition by breaking down prey and contributing additional nutrients through their waste, potentially impacting the plant's growth and health.
Statistical Significance and P Values

P values in statistical analysis indicate the probability that observed differences are due to chance. A low P value suggests a significant difference between groups. In this study, comparing leaf surface area of plants with and without ants, a significant P value would support the hypothesis that ants positively affect plant growth, indicating a mutualistic relationship.
