Ch. 52 - Community Ecology
Freeman - Biological Science 8th Edition
Freeman8th EditionBiological ScienceISBN: 9780138276263Not the one you use?Change textbook
Chapter 52, Problem 9

In some circumstances, the use of probiotics, which stimulate the rapid growth of bacteria that are mutualistic or commensal with humans, can eliminate the need to use antibiotics, which can wipe out helpful bacteria along with harmful bacteria. The use of probiotics is an example of which process?
a. Succession
b. Competitive exclusion
c. Parasitism
d. Niche differentiation

Understand the definitions of the terms provided in the options: Succession refers to the process of change in the species structure of an ecological community over time. Competitive exclusion is the principle that two species competing for the same resources cannot coexist if other ecological factors are constant. Parasitism is a relationship where one organism benefits at the expense of another. Niche differentiation involves species using different resources or environments to coexist.
Consider the role of probiotics: Probiotics are beneficial bacteria that, when introduced into the human body, can outcompete harmful bacteria for resources and space, thereby promoting health.
Analyze how probiotics interact with the human body: Probiotics can create an environment where beneficial bacteria thrive, potentially reducing the need for antibiotics, which indiscriminately kill both harmful and beneficial bacteria.
Relate the concept of probiotics to the options: The introduction of probiotics leads to a situation where beneficial bacteria outcompete harmful bacteria, aligning with the concept of competitive exclusion.
Conclude which process is exemplified by the use of probiotics: Based on the analysis, the use of probiotics is an example of competitive exclusion, as they help beneficial bacteria outcompete harmful bacteria for resources.

Probiotics

Probiotics are live microorganisms that, when administered in adequate amounts, confer a health benefit on the host. They are often used to restore the natural balance of gut bacteria, promoting the growth of beneficial bacteria and inhibiting harmful ones. This can enhance digestive health and boost the immune system.

Competitive Exclusion

Competitive exclusion is a principle stating that two species competing for the same resources cannot coexist if other ecological factors are constant. One species will outcompete the other, leading to the latter's decline or extinction. In the context of probiotics, beneficial bacteria can outcompete harmful bacteria, reducing the need for antibiotics.
Niche Differentiation

Niche differentiation refers to the process by which competing species use the environment differently to coexist. This can involve variations in resource use, habitat preference, or timing of activity. Probiotics can help beneficial bacteria occupy specific niches in the gut, reducing competition with harmful bacteria and promoting a balanced microbiome.
