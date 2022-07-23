Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Ch. 52 - Community Ecology
Freeman - Biological Science 8th Edition
Freeman8th EditionBiological ScienceISBN: 9780138276263Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksFreeman 8th EditionCh. 52 - Community EcologyProblem 10
Chapter 52, Problem 10

Suppose that a two-acre lawn on your college's campus is allowed to undergo succession. Describe how species traits, species interactions, and the site's history might affect the community that develops.

Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the concept of ecological succession. Ecological succession is the process of change in the species structure of an ecological community over time. It involves a series of progressive changes in the area's vegetation and animal life.
Step 2: Consider species traits. The traits of the species that first colonize the area, known as pioneer species, will greatly influence the community that develops. For example, if the pioneer species are grasses, they may create a habitat suitable for insects and small mammals. Over time, these species may be replaced by larger plants and animals.
Step 3: Consider species interactions. The interactions between species, such as competition, predation, and symbiosis, will also shape the community. For example, if a certain plant species is particularly competitive, it may dominate the community and prevent other species from establishing.
Step 4: Consider the site's history. The history of the site, including previous disturbances and the types of species that have lived there in the past, will also influence the community. For example, if the site was previously a forest, it may be more likely to return to a forest state.
Step 5: Synthesize these factors. The community that develops will be a result of the interplay between species traits, species interactions, and the site's history. For example, if the site was previously a forest, and the pioneer species are grasses, the community may initially develop into a grassland. However, over time, tree species may begin to establish, leading to a transition back to a forest.

Verified video answer for a similar problem:

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Video duration:
1m
Was this helpful?

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Species Traits

Species traits refer to the characteristics and adaptations of organisms that influence their survival and reproduction in a given environment. These traits can include physical attributes, behavioral patterns, and reproductive strategies. In the context of ecological succession, species with traits suited to early colonization, such as rapid growth and high seed dispersal, may dominate initially, while later species may have traits that allow them to thrive in more stable conditions.
Recommended video:
02:30
The Biological Species Concept Example 4

Species Interactions

Species interactions encompass the various ways in which different species affect one another within an ecosystem. These interactions can be competitive, predatory, mutualistic, or parasitic, and they play a crucial role in shaping community dynamics. During succession, the relationships between species can determine which organisms establish and persist, as some may facilitate the growth of others while competing for resources.
Recommended video:
Guided course
04:25
Interspecific Interactions

Site History

Site history refers to the previous conditions and events that have influenced the ecological characteristics of a location. This includes factors such as prior land use, disturbances (like fire or flooding), and existing soil conditions. The history of a site can significantly impact the trajectory of succession, as it determines the availability of seeds, nutrients, and the presence of legacy species that may influence the new community structure.
Recommended video:
Guided course
04:01
Life History
Related Practice
Textbook Question

What is a disturbance? Consider the role of fire in a forest. Compare the consequences of high-frequency versus low-frequency fire, and high severity versus low severity of fire.

701
views
Textbook Question

Draw a vertical food chain (part of a food web) showing that sea urchins eat kelp and that sea otters eat sea urchins.

Use this model to (1) show or explain how a trophic cascade works; and (2) offer an explanation for why otters are considered a keystone species.

1274
views
Textbook Question

In some circumstances, the use of probiotics, which stimulate the rapid growth of bacteria that are mutualistic or commensal with humans, can eliminate the need to use antibiotics, which can wipe out helpful bacteria along with harmful bacteria. The use of probiotics is an example of which process?

a. Succession

b. Competitive exclusion

c. Parasitism

d. Niche differentiation

679
views
Textbook Question

Lyme disease is caused by infections of the bacterium Borrelia burgdorferi (stained blue in the inset, among red blood cells), which is transferred to humans via blood-sucking bites from the tick Ixodes scapularis. Lyme disease can cause flu-like symptoms in the short term and more serious illnesses in the long term if not treated.

Why is Lyme disease on the rise in eastern North America?

In relation to humans, B. burgdorferi is a/an ____________ and the tick is a/an _____________.

a. endoparasite/ectoparasite

b. endoparasite/host

c. parasitoid/host

d. parasite/predator

1384
views
Textbook Question

The carnivorous plant Nepenthes bicalcarata ('fanged pitcher plant') has a unique relationship with a species of ant—Camponotus schmitzi ('diving ant'). The diving ants are not digested by the pitcher plants but instead live on the plants and consume nectar. Diving ants also dive into the digestive juices in the pitcher, swim to the bottom, and capture and consume trapped insects, leaving uneaten body parts and ant feces behind.

What nutritional impact do the ants have on fanged pitcher plants?

Do the pitcher plants derive any nutritional benefit from this relationship?

Researchers tested the hypothesis that the relationship between diving ants and pitcher plants is mutualistic (i.e., both species derive a nutritional benefit). To do so, they compared leaf surface area (as a measure of overall growth) in two sets of pitcher plants: plants with diving ants and plants without. The results are shown in the graph. The P values indicate whether there is a significant relationship between the size of the host plants and the surface area of the host plants' leaves. Based on this graph, what conclusions can be drawn about the impact of diving ants on overall plant growth?

809
views
Textbook Question

Lyme disease is caused by infections of the bacterium Borrelia burgdorferi (stained blue in the inset, among red blood cells), which is transferred to humans via blood-sucking bites from the tick, Ixodes scapularis. Lyme disease can cause flu-like symptoms in the short term and more serious illnesses in the long term if not treated.

Why is Lyme disease on the rise in eastern North America?

Newly hatched ticks do not harbor B. burgdorferi. Rather, they pick it up from certain hosts that are reservoirs of the bacterium. When a larval tick crawls onto a host, it may get groomed off and killed by the host, or it may feed successfully, in which case it may or may not then become infected with B. burgdorferi. Felicia Keesing and others measured the rate of tick feeding and infection on different hosts.

What percentage of ticks on mice were infected with B. burgdorferi? What percentage of ticks on opossums were groomed off and killed?

1257
views