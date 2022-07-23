Skip to main content
Ch. 52 - Community Ecology
Freeman - Biological Science 8th Edition
Chapter 52, Problem 13b

The carnivorous plant Nepenthes bicalcarata ('fanged pitcher plant') has a unique relationship with a species of ant—Camponotus schmitzi ('diving ant'). The diving ants are not digested by the pitcher plants, but instead live on the plants and consume nectar. Diving ants also dive into the digestive juices in the pitcher, swim to the bottom, and capture and consume trapped insects, leaving uneaten body parts and ant feces behind.
What nutritional impact do the ants have on fanged pitcher plants?
Do the pitcher plants derive any nutritional benefit from this relationship?
Based on the background information presented here, does the relationship between diving ants and pitcher plants appear to be mutualistic? Explain.

Verified step by step guidance
1
Begin by understanding the concept of mutualism in biology, which is a type of symbiotic relationship where both parties involved benefit from the interaction.
Consider the role of the diving ants in the ecosystem of the fanged pitcher plant. The ants consume nectar from the plant, which is a direct benefit to them, but they also contribute to the plant's nutrient acquisition by leaving behind uneaten insect parts and ant feces.
Analyze how the uneaten insect parts and ant feces can benefit the pitcher plant. These materials can decompose and release nutrients such as nitrogen and phosphorus, which are essential for the plant's growth and development.
Evaluate the mutualistic aspect of the relationship: the ants receive food and shelter from the pitcher plant, while the plant gains additional nutrients from the ants' activities, enhancing its ability to thrive in nutrient-poor environments.
Conclude that the relationship between the diving ants and the fanged pitcher plant is mutualistic, as both organisms derive significant benefits from their interaction, with the ants aiding in nutrient acquisition for the plant and the plant providing sustenance and habitat for the ants.

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Mutualism

Mutualism is a type of symbiotic relationship where both parties involved benefit from the interaction. In the context of Nepenthes bicalcarata and Camponotus schmitzi, mutualism would imply that both the pitcher plant and the diving ants gain nutritional or survival advantages from their association, such as the ants providing nutrients through their waste and the plant offering a habitat and food source.
Carnivorous Plant Nutrition

Carnivorous plants like Nepenthes bicalcarata obtain nutrients by trapping and digesting insects, supplementing the poor nutrient availability in their native soil. The digestive juices in the pitcher break down prey, allowing the plant to absorb essential nutrients like nitrogen and phosphorus. The presence of ants might alter this process by contributing additional nutrients through their waste or by processing trapped insects differently.
Ant-Plant Interactions

Ant-plant interactions can range from mutualistic to parasitic, depending on the benefits each party receives. In the case of Nepenthes bicalcarata and Camponotus schmitzi, the ants consume nectar and prey, potentially aiding the plant by cleaning the pitcher and providing nutrients through their waste. Understanding these interactions helps determine whether the relationship is mutualistic, benefiting both the ants and the plant.
