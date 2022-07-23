Textbook Question
The relationship between corals and the photosynthetic protists they harbor is an example of
a. Commensalism.
b. Competition.
c. Consumption.
d. Mutualism
What is true about inducible defenses? Select True or False for each statement.
T/F They are always present; thus, an individual is always able to defend itself.
T/F They make it impossible for a consumer to launch surprise attacks.
T/F They result from a coevolutionary arms race.
T/F They make efficient use of resources, because they are produced only when needed.
Pioneer species tend to have high ________ and lower survivorship.