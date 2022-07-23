Which of the following is the longest-lived reservoir for carbon?
a. Atmospheric CO2
b. Marine plankton (primary producers and consumers)
c. Fossil fuels
d. Wood
In a model of the carbon cycle, how would you label an arrow from the atmosphere to plants?
a. cellular respiration
b. photosynthesis
c. decomposition
d. consumption
If the GPP of a grassland is 5000 kcal/m2/year and 55 percent is used up by cellular respiration, what is the NPP?
a. 2250 kcal/m2/year
b. 2750 kcal/m2/year
c. 5000 kcal/m2/year
d. Need more data
Why are the open oceans nutrient poor? Why are coastal areas and intertidal habitats relatively nutrient rich?
Explain why it is more energy efficient (in terms of the amount of total NPP required) to eat a pound of tofu (bean curd) than a pound of hamburger.
Suppose that record snows blanket your campus this winter. Your friend says this is proof that global warming isn't really occurring. What is the flaw in your friend's logic?
a. The average temperature of the Earth is not actually increasing.
b. Global warming refers to temperatures, but snow is a type of precipitation.
c. While the average global temperature is increasing, local temperatures and precipitation (weather) will vary.
d. Your friend is confusing global warming and global climate change.