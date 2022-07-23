Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Ch. 53 - Ecosystems and Global Ecology
Freeman - Biological Science 8th Edition
Freeman8th EditionBiological ScienceISBN: 9780138276263Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksFreeman 8th EditionCh. 53 - Ecosystems and Global EcologyProblem 6
Chapter 53, Problem 6

Explain why decomposition rates in a field in Nebraska would differ from the decomposition rates in a field in the Amazon. How do decomposers regulate nutrient availability in ecosystems?

Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the environmental factors affecting decomposition: Decomposition rates vary primarily due to differences in climate, soil type, and the diversity of decomposer organisms. In this case, Nebraska and the Amazon have vastly different climates, which is the first point of comparison.
Compare the climates of Nebraska and the Amazon: Nebraska experiences a temperate climate with cold winters and hot summers, which can slow down decomposition during extreme temperatures. In contrast, the Amazon has a tropical rainforest climate with high temperatures and humidity year-round, which accelerates decomposition.
Consider the role of decomposer organisms: The Amazon rainforest has a higher biodiversity, including a wide variety of decomposers like bacteria, fungi, and insects, which enhances the decomposition process. Nebraska, with its less diverse ecosystem, might have fewer types of decomposers, potentially slowing the decomposition process.
Discuss the impact of soil type and moisture: Soil type and moisture levels also influence decomposition rates. The Amazon's rich, moist soil promotes faster decomposition compared to the often drier and sometimes frozen soil found in Nebraska fields.
Explain how decomposers regulate nutrient availability: Decomposers break down dead organic material into simpler inorganic substances, releasing nutrients such as nitrogen and phosphorus back into the soil. This process is crucial for nutrient cycling, making nutrients available to plants and other organisms in the ecosystem, thereby supporting new growth and maintaining ecological balance.

Verified video answer for a similar problem:

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Video duration:
1m
Was this helpful?

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Decomposition Rates

Decomposition rates refer to the speed at which organic matter is broken down by decomposers, such as bacteria and fungi. These rates are influenced by environmental factors like temperature, moisture, and the chemical composition of the organic material. In warmer, wetter climates like the Amazon, decomposition occurs more rapidly due to higher microbial activity compared to cooler, drier regions like Nebraska.
Recommended video:
Guided course
07:08
Metabolic Rate

Decomposers

Decomposers are organisms that break down dead organic material, recycling nutrients back into the ecosystem. They play a crucial role in nutrient cycling by converting complex organic substances into simpler compounds that can be utilized by plants. The diversity and abundance of decomposers can vary significantly between ecosystems, affecting the overall nutrient availability.
Recommended video:
Guided course
02:25
Biomagnification and Decomposers

Nutrient Availability

Nutrient availability refers to the presence of essential nutrients in forms that can be absorbed by plants and other organisms. Decomposers enhance nutrient availability by breaking down organic matter, releasing nutrients like nitrogen and phosphorus into the soil. This process is vital for maintaining soil fertility and supporting plant growth, which in turn sustains the entire food web.
Recommended video:
Guided course
03:25
Soil Nutrients
Related Practice
Textbook Question

Which of the following is the longest-lived reservoir for carbon?

a. Atmospheric CO2

b. Marine plankton (primary producers and consumers)

c. Fossil fuels

d. Wood

738
views
Textbook Question

In a model of the carbon cycle, how would you label an arrow from the atmosphere to plants?


a. cellular respiration

b. photosynthesis

c. decomposition

d. consumption

376
views
Textbook Question

If the GPP of a grassland is 5000 kcal/m2/year and 55 percent is used up by cellular respiration, what is the NPP?

a. 2250 kcal/m2/year

b. 2750 kcal/m2/year

c. 5000 kcal/m2/year

d. Need more data

1608
views
Textbook Question

Why are the open oceans nutrient poor? Why are coastal areas and intertidal habitats relatively nutrient rich?

1333
views
Textbook Question

Explain why it is more energy efficient (in terms of the amount of total NPP required) to eat a pound of tofu (bean curd) than a pound of hamburger.

815
views
Textbook Question

Suppose that record snows blanket your campus this winter. Your friend says this is proof that global warming isn't really occurring. What is the flaw in your friend's logic?

a. The average temperature of the Earth is not actually increasing.

b. Global warming refers to temperatures, but snow is a type of precipitation.

c. While the average global temperature is increasing, local temperatures and precipitation (weather) will vary.

d. Your friend is confusing global warming and global climate change.

833
views