Chapter 53, Problem 9

Suppose that record snows blanket your campus this winter. Your friend says this is proof that global warming isn't really occurring. What is the flaw in your friend's logic?
a. The average temperature of the Earth is not actually increasing.
b. Global warming refers to temperatures, but snow is a type of precipitation.
c. While the average global temperature is increasing, local temperatures and precipitation (weather) will vary.
d. Your friend is confusing global warming and global climate change.

Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the difference between weather and climate: Weather refers to short-term atmospheric conditions in a specific place at a specific time, while climate refers to long-term patterns and averages of weather over a larger region and longer time period.
Recognize that global warming is a component of global climate change, which refers to long-term changes in temperature, precipitation, and other atmospheric conditions on Earth.
Acknowledge that global warming refers to the increase in Earth's average surface temperature due to rising levels of greenhouse gases.
Consider that local weather events, such as record snowfall, do not disprove global warming. Local weather can vary significantly and is influenced by many factors, including natural variability.
Conclude that while the average global temperature is increasing, this does not mean that every location will experience warmer temperatures at all times. Local weather patterns can still result in cold weather events, even in a warming world.

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Global Warming

Global warming refers to the long-term increase in Earth's average surface temperature due to human activities, primarily the emission of greenhouse gases. It is a global phenomenon affecting climate patterns over decades, not just isolated weather events. Understanding global warming requires distinguishing between short-term weather fluctuations and long-term climate trends.
Recommended video:
Guided course
05:02
Broad Patterns of Global Air Circulation & Precipitation

Weather vs. Climate

Weather describes short-term atmospheric conditions in a specific area, including temperature, precipitation, and wind. Climate, on the other hand, refers to the long-term average of weather patterns over a significant period, typically decades. Recognizing the difference between weather and climate is crucial for understanding how local weather events do not necessarily reflect broader climate changes.
Recommended video:
Guided course
01:41
Weather vs. Climate

Global Climate Change

Global climate change encompasses changes in global weather patterns, including temperature, precipitation, and storm frequency, driven by factors like global warming. It involves both warming and cooling trends, as well as shifts in precipitation patterns. Understanding climate change requires considering how global warming influences diverse aspects of Earth's climate system beyond just temperature increases.
Recommended video:
Guided course
03:36
Pollution and Climate Change
