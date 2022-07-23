Skip to main content
Ch. 53 - Ecosystems and Global Ecology
Explain why it is more energy efficient (in terms of the amount of total NPP required) to eat a pound of tofu (bean curd) than a pound of hamburger.

Step 1: Understand the concept of Net Primary Productivity (NPP). NPP is the amount of energy that plants, or primary producers, store as biomass after accounting for the energy they use during respiration. This energy is available to the next trophic level in the food chain, which are the herbivores or primary consumers.
Step 2: Recognize that energy transfer between trophic levels is inefficient. Only about 10% of the energy stored as biomass in one trophic level is transferred to the next. This is known as the 10% rule in ecology.
Step 3: Understand that tofu is made from soybeans, which are primary producers. When we consume tofu, we are consuming energy directly from the first trophic level.
Step 4: Understand that a hamburger is made from beef, which comes from cows. Cows are primary consumers, as they eat grass, a primary producer. When we consume a hamburger, we are consuming energy from the second trophic level.
Step 5: Conclude that eating a pound of tofu requires less total NPP than eating a pound of hamburger because energy transfer between trophic levels is inefficient. By eating tofu, we are consuming energy directly from the first trophic level, whereas eating a hamburger involves an additional step of energy transfer, resulting in more energy loss.

Net Primary Productivity (NPP)

Net Primary Productivity (NPP) refers to the amount of organic matter or biomass produced by plants through photosynthesis, minus the energy used in respiration. It is a crucial measure of ecosystem productivity, indicating how much energy is available to support herbivores and higher trophic levels. Higher NPP means more energy is available for consumption, making plant-based foods like tofu generally more energy-efficient than animal-based foods.
Trophic Levels

Trophic levels represent the hierarchical positions in a food chain, where energy is transferred from producers to consumers. In a typical food chain, energy decreases as it moves up trophic levels due to energy loss at each stage, primarily through metabolic processes. Since tofu is derived from plants (producers), it requires less energy input compared to hamburger, which comes from animals (higher trophic levels) that consume multiple levels of plants.
Energy Transfer Efficiency

Energy transfer efficiency refers to the percentage of energy that is passed from one trophic level to the next. This efficiency is typically low, averaging around 10%, meaning that only a small fraction of energy is available to the next level. Consequently, consuming plant-based foods like tofu is more energy-efficient than consuming animal products like hamburger, as less total NPP is required to produce the same amount of food.
