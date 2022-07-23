Skip to main content
Chapter 54, Problem 16f

Do you drink coffee? A lot of people do—coffee is a major tropical crop, valued at over \$100 billion per year. The most popular species of coffee, Coffea arabica, originated in Africa and is now planted extensively in Central and South America. The pest called the coffee berry borer beetle (Hypothenemus hampeii) moved along with the coffee and is a major problem for coffee farmers, sometimes destroying half of the coffee crop in mature plantations. Evaluate this statement: Leaving some natural forest in and around coffee plantations is a 'win-win' situation—a win for ecosystems and a win for farmers.

Understand the context: The statement suggests that leaving natural forests around coffee plantations benefits both ecosystems and farmers. This implies a relationship between biodiversity, pest control, and agricultural productivity.
Step 1: Analyze the ecological benefits. Natural forests provide habitats for a variety of organisms, including predators of pests like the coffee berry borer beetle. These predators can help control pest populations naturally, reducing the need for chemical pesticides.
Step 2: Consider the agricultural benefits. By reducing pest populations through natural predation, farmers may experience less crop damage and higher yields. Additionally, maintaining forested areas can improve soil quality, water retention, and pollination services, all of which support coffee production.
Step 3: Evaluate the 'win-win' aspect. For ecosystems, preserving natural forests helps maintain biodiversity, protect endangered species, and support ecological balance. For farmers, the reduced reliance on pesticides and improved crop health can lead to economic benefits and sustainable farming practices.
Step 4: Conclude by connecting the two perspectives. The integration of natural forests into coffee plantations creates a synergistic relationship where ecological health directly supports agricultural productivity, making it a sustainable and mutually beneficial approach.

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Biodiversity and Ecosystem Services

Biodiversity refers to the variety of life in a particular habitat or ecosystem, which is crucial for maintaining ecological balance. Ecosystem services are the benefits that humans derive from ecosystems, such as pollination, pest control, and soil fertility. Preserving natural forests around coffee plantations can enhance these services, supporting both the environment and agricultural productivity.
Pest Management

Pest management involves strategies to control pest populations that threaten crops. The coffee berry borer beetle is a significant pest for coffee farmers, causing substantial crop losses. Integrating natural habitats can promote the presence of natural predators and reduce reliance on chemical pesticides, leading to more sustainable farming practices.
Agroforestry

Agroforestry is a land-use management system that combines agriculture and forestry to create more sustainable and productive land-use practices. By leaving natural forests in and around coffee plantations, farmers can benefit from shade, improved soil health, and increased biodiversity, which can enhance coffee quality and yield while also conserving natural resources.
