- 1. Introduction to Statistics(0)
- 2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs(0)
- 3. Describing Data Numerically(0)
- 4. Probability(0)
- 5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables(0)
- 6. Normal Distribution & Continuous Random Variables(0)
- 7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean(0)
- Sampling Distribution of the Sample Mean and Central Limit Theorem(0)
- Distribution of Sample Mean - Excel(0)
- Introduction to Confidence Intervals(0)
- Confidence Intervals for Population Mean(0)
- Determining the Minimum Sample Size Required(0)
- Finding Probabilities and T Critical Values - Excel(0)
- Confidence Intervals for Population Means - Excel(0)
- 8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion(0)
- 9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample(0)
- 10. Hypothesis Testing for Two Samples(0)
- Two Proportions(0)
- Two Proportions Hypothesis Test - Excel(0)
- Two Means - Unknown, Unequal Variance(0)
- Two Means - Unknown Variances Hypothesis Test - Excel(0)
- Two Means - Unknown, Equal Variance(0)
- Two Means - Unknown, Equal Variances Hypothesis Test - Excel(0)
- Two Means - Known Variance(0)
- Two Means - Sigma Known Hypothesis Test - Excel(0)
- Two Means - Matched Pairs (Dependent Samples)(0)
- Matched Pairs Hypothesis Test - Excel(0)
- 11. Correlation(0)
- 12. Regression(0)
- 13. Chi-Square Tests & Goodness of Fit(0)
- 14. ANOVA(0)
Intro to Stats: Videos & Practice Problems
Intro to Stats Practice Problems
A study reports that regular consumption of brewed coffee is associated with a lower risk of heart disease, and the authors add, "These associations persisted after adjustment for cigarette smoking." What does this statement mean?
a. The investigators removed all smokers from the data, so the result applies only to non-smokers.
b. The investigators included cigarette smoking as a control variable, so the effect of coffee is estimated while holding smoking constant.
c. The investigators ignored smoking because it had no relation to either coffee consumption or heart disease.
d. The investigators proved smoking is not a cause of heart disease by adjusting for it.
A cross-sectional study compares three classroom approaches for first-year college statistics students: (1) traditional lectures, (2) flipped classroom, and (3) online modules. The researchers report average exam pass rates and average course satisfaction scores for each approach. Name the explanatory variable in the study.
A marketing firm evaluates two email marketing templates by sending Template X only to subscribers in region and Template Y only to subscribers in region . They record click-through rates and purchase conversions. Explain how confounding might bias their evaluation.
A study investigates the effect of three different toothpaste brands (P, Q, R) and water on plaque removal. artificial teeth are randomly assigned to one of four treatments: toothpaste P, toothpaste Q, toothpaste R, or water. Each tooth is brushed in a mechanical device for minutes, repeated four times (for a total of minutes). The researcher measuring the plaque removal is blinded to the treatment methods. The percentage of plaque removed is recorded. Researchers found that P and Q removed more plaque than R or water. State a factor that could affect the response variable that is fixed at a set level.
A study examined the effect of a single cup of coffee on reaction time while driving in a driving simulator. college students each completed a simulated drive after drinking a decaffeinated placebo beverage, and then after drinking a beverage containing one cup of brewed coffee. The researchers reported an average improvement in braking reaction time of milliseconds after the coffee. Which plausible factor that could affect the result was not controlled in this design?
A team studying the effect of a mild sedative on manual dexterity recruited older adults. Each participant first completed a pegboard test after drinking a beverage that looked and smelled like the sedative but contained no active drug. Then each participant took a low dose of the sedative and repeated the test. Why did the researchers give the appearance-matched beverage before the actual sedative dose?
What is the purpose of using placebos and double-blind procedures in clinical trials?
Which of the following lists the best chronological order of major actions to perform when planning and executing a randomized controlled experiment?
An online news website posts a poll asking visitors if they approve of a recent government decision. Only those who visit the website and choose to participate are counted. What bias does this introduce?
A city council wants to assess public opinion on a new park. They only survey people attending a park opening event. What type of bias does this introduce?
A sleep study recruited volunteers and assigned each volunteer to try different pillow types in random order over nights. On night one, a participant used either a memory-foam pillow or a latex pillow, and their total sleep time was recorded. On night two, they used the other pillow, and sleep time was recorded again. The study reports that overall sleep time was longer with the memory-foam pillow. Who are the subjects?
A study of laptop ergonomics assigned office workers to use either an external keyboard or the laptop keyboard for workweek and switched the keyboard type the following week (randomized order). For each week, the researchers recorded the average number of wrist movements per minute during typing. What is the response variable? Is it qualitative or quantitative?
A study investigates whether the color of a plate affects how much food people eat. participants are randomly assigned to eat a meal from either a red plate or a blue plate in the first session. In the second session, they switch to the other color. The order of plate color is randomly assigned for each participant. Explain the role of randomization in this experiment.
A university trial tests a new oral supplement for reducing exam anxiety. A total of students are randomly assigned to groups: supplement A, supplement B, and placebo. The trial is described as double-blind. What does "double-blind" mean in this context?
An observational study sampled office workers who reported at least hours of daily desk-based work to examine whether average daily sitting time predicted incidence of low back pain over one year. What is the population being studied?
In a behavioral study, smokers were randomly assigned to nicotine replacement therapy, counseling only, or no-treatment control for weeks. The investigators reported the proportion of subjects in each group who remained abstinent at months and also reported the absolute reduction in average cigarettes per day. Which of the following is a response variable for assessing treatment success?
A study tested whether chamomile extract improves sleep quality in adults with mild insomnia. Researchers recruited adults and randomly assigned them to receive either chamomile capsules or an identical placebo for weeks. Sleep quality was assessed by a validated questionnaire before and after treatment. What is the factor that is set to predetermined levels? What are the treatments?
A study tests whether a topical anesthetic reduces pain during venipuncture. Fifty adult volunteers each had two similar veins on opposite arms identified. For each volunteer a coin flip decided which arm received the anesthetic before the blood draw and which arm received a placebo. Pain scores () were recorded for each venipuncture. What is the experimental design?
A clinical trial enrolled men aged to who had documented vitamin D deficiency. For each man, one knee was randomly assigned to receive a vitamin D gel while the other knee received a placebo gel. After months the researchers measured the change in knee pain score. What is the population being studied?
A clinical trial examined whether a cooling pad reduces post-exercise muscle soreness. Ten athletes each had two similar muscle regions randomized to receive either the cooling pad or a sham pad after exercise. Pain reduction was measured by the change in pain score ( scale) and the change in local swelling (measured in millimeters). What are the response variables?
In a dental study, researchers evaluated whether a fluoride rinse reduces plaque more than a non-fluoride rinse. Twelve subjects each rinsed with fluoride on one half of their mouth and with non-fluoride on the other half, with side assignment randomized. Plaque index was measured after week. What is the treatment?
A public-health team records whether people live within miles of a busy highway and measures their lung function. They compare lung function for near-highway residents versus those farther away. Why is this an observational study?
A researcher studies whether daily jogging reduces resting blood pressure in adults. Which of the following lists contains plausible lurking variables that could confound the study results?
A nutrition researcher evaluates whether a new protein shake improves recovery time in athletes. Which blinding strategy most effectively prevents expectancy effects from influencing results?
You plan a trial to test whether daily matcha consumption reduces LDL cholesterol. Which set of factors is most appropriate to fix at a single level to reduce variability in the experiment?
A new antihypertensive drug study enrolled adults with high blood pressure who were randomly assigned to two groups. The treatment group of participants received the new drug daily, and the control group of participants received a placebo. After months, researchers recorded whether each participant's systolic blood pressure fell below (yes/no).
i. Identify the type of experimental design.
ii. State the response variable.
iii. Determine if the response is qualitative or quantitative.
iv. List the treatments.
A vaccine study enrolled adults who were randomized to receive either the experimental vaccine or an inert injection. Neither the participants nor the nurses administering the injections know which preparation each person receives, and the lab technicians measuring antibody levels are also kept unaware of assignments. What does "double-blind" mean in this context?
A research team enrolled adults in and collected baseline information on their habitual coffee consumption using questionnaires. The investigators classified participants as drinking at least cups per day or fewer than cups per day, then reassessed blood pressure and the occurrence of hypertension every years until . They compared the incidence of new hypertension between the two consumption groups. Why is this a cohort study?
A cohort study followed adults for years to evaluate whether habitual daily coffee intake is related to average nightly sleep duration. Coffee intake was measured as "at least cups per day" versus "fewer than cups per day". The investigators reported that high coffee intake was associated with shorter average sleep duration. What is the response variable, and what is the explanatory variable in this study?
A cohort of 1250 office employees was followed to assess whether hours of smartphone use per day are associated with the incidence of chronic neck pain over 2 years. The investigators reported a higher incidence among employees who used smartphones more than 3 hours daily. What are some possible lurking variables to control for in this observational study?