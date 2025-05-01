- 1. Introduction to Statistics(0)
- 2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs(0)
- 3. Describing Data Numerically(0)
- 4. Probability(0)
- 5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables(0)
- 6. Normal Distribution & Continuous Random Variables(0)
- 7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean(0)
- Sampling Distribution of the Sample Mean and Central Limit Theorem(0)
- Distribution of Sample Mean - Excel(0)
- Introduction to Confidence Intervals(0)
- Confidence Intervals for Population Mean(0)
- Determining the Minimum Sample Size Required(0)
- Finding Probabilities and T Critical Values - Excel(0)
- Confidence Intervals for Population Means - Excel(0)
- 8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion(0)
- 9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample(0)
- 10. Hypothesis Testing for Two Samples(0)
- Two Proportions(0)
- Two Proportions Hypothesis Test - Excel(0)
- Two Means - Unknown, Unequal Variance(0)
- Two Means - Unknown Variances Hypothesis Test - Excel(0)
- Two Means - Unknown, Equal Variance(0)
- Two Means - Unknown, Equal Variances Hypothesis Test - Excel(0)
- Two Means - Known Variance(0)
- Two Means - Sigma Known Hypothesis Test - Excel(0)
- Two Means - Matched Pairs (Dependent Samples)(0)
- Matched Pairs Hypothesis Test - Excel(0)
- 11. Correlation(0)
- 12. Regression(0)
- 13. Chi-Square Tests & Goodness of Fit(0)
- 14. ANOVA(0)
Intro to Stats: Videos & Practice Problems
Intro to Stats Practice Problems
In an observational study, what distinguishes a confounding variable from a lurking variable?
In a city poll, residents were asked, "Do you recycle regularly?" The poll results reported that of respondents said yes. Is the statement " of residents polled recycle regularly" descriptive or inferential?
A nutrition researcher recruits female athletes ages to and randomly assigns them to two groups of each. Group A receives a high-protein supplement and Group B receives an identical-looking placebo for weeks. Performance on a standardized fitness test is measured at the end. How are factors that the researchers do not explicitly control handled in this design?
A research team recruits adult women ages to who want to lose weight. The researchers randomly assign women to follow a new low-carb diet and women to follow a standard low-fat diet for weeks. Weight loss is measured at the end of the study. What type of experimental design is this?
A company claims its energy drink improves alertness within hours and the effect lasts for hours. A researcher recruits office workers and randomly assigns each to either drink the beverage before a work shift or drink a placebo beverage. Alertness is measured at baseline, after hours, and every hours up to hours. Which of the following is the best list of other factors (controlled or uncontrolled) that could affect the measured alertness?
A company tests a new sleep supplement that claims to increase nightly sleep duration. They recruit sets of identical twins. In each twin pair, one twin is randomly assigned to take the supplement nightly for days while the other twin takes a placebo. Sleep duration is recorded each night. What is a primary advantage of using identical twins in this experiment?
A research team studied the effect of a new mindfulness program on reducing workplace stress. They recruited employees and randomly assigned them to one of three groups: received the mindfulness intervention, received an active stress-management course, and were placed on a wait-list control receiving no intervention during the study. The interventions lasted 8 weeks and stress levels were measured before and after the program. What type of experimental design is this?
Researchers are studying whether high daily caffeine intake affects sleep quality. Prior research suggests that evening screen time reduces sleep quality and may interact with caffeine effects. It is also acknowledged that genetic differences influence individual sensitivity to caffeine, but no simple test exists to classify people by caffeine sensitivity. The investigators plan a completely randomized design. Name three factors that have been identified.
A university wants to compare the effectiveness of two different teaching methods: the flipped classroom and traditional lecture. The university assigns one entire section of introductory biology to use the flipped classroom method, and another section to use the traditional lecture method. After the semester, they compare student exam scores between the two sections. Why might assigning teaching methods to entire sections confound the results of the study?
A university is studying the effectiveness of two different teaching methods in an introductory statistics course. At the end of the semester, students are given a final project that is graded as excellent, good, satisfactory, or unsatisfactory.
i. What type of variable is the project grade?
ii. What is the level of measurement for this variable?
iii. Would a table listing the number of students in each category be more informative than a pie chart for this data?
A clinical trial enrolled adults to compare three dietary interventions for long-term weight control. Participants were randomized to one of three diets and followed for months; completed Diet A, completed Diet B, and completed Diet C. At the -month visit, each participant was recorded as either having maintained their target weight or not. What is the response variable? Is it qualitative or quantitative?
A randomized controlled trial recruited adult daily smokers who volunteered to test four flavors of an e-cigarette for weeks. Each participant was blinded to flavor assignment, and participants who left the trial were recorded. At the end of the trial, researchers assessed smoking cessation. To which population do the results of this trial most appropriately generalize?
In a clinical trial, adults ages and above were randomly assigned to two groups. Group A received a new cholesterol-lowering drug, while Group B received a placebo. Participants were followed for years to track the incidence of stroke. How does randomization address the influence of uncontrolled explanatory variables in this experiment?
A city conducts a study to evaluate whether a newly installed adaptive traffic signal improves intersection throughput. Traffic engineers measure the average number of vehicles passing through the intersection per minute on a Tuesday at a.m. with the adaptive signal enabled for a random sample of days, and on different days with the signal disabled. What is the explanatory variable, and what is the response variable in this study?
Which combination is an appropriate method to control for confounding when estimating the causal effect of exposure on outcome ?
Which of the following best defines a lurking variable in a statistical study?
Which of the following is an example of a nonsampling error in statistics?
Investigators want to examine whether exposure to evening blue light affects sleep onset latency using a completely randomized experiment. The referent recommendation is to avoid screens for hour before bedtime. Considering a large between-person variability in light sensitivity and a desire for a clear hypothesis test, how many light-exposure treatments should be used initially?
A health poll states: "In our sample of adults, reported using a fitness app daily. We therefore report that of the sampled respondents use a fitness app daily." Is this sentence descriptive or inferential? Explain.
A survey reports that of fraud incidents were "account takeover" cases. If there were fraud incidents that year, how many were account takeover cases?
A clinical team studies whether evening caffeine intake affects sleep duration. Prior evidence suggests that alcohol use and stress level also influence sleep. There is also unmeasured genetic variability in caffeine metabolism among people that cannot currently be identified. The researchers plan a completely randomized experiment in which participants are assigned to a high-caffeine-evening group or a no-caffeine-evening group. For each factor listed (evening caffeine intake, alcohol use, stress level, genetic metabolism variability) determine whether the factor can be controlled or cannot be controlled. If a factor cannot be controlled, state what should be done to reduce variability in the sleep-duration response.
A researcher wants to estimate the proportion of all adults in a city who regularly attend cultural events. She draws a random sample from the city's public library membership list. What type of bias is most likely to affect her estimate of citywide attendance?
A quality-control inspector plans a systematic sample from a day's production of ball bearings by selecting every -th bearing to obtain a sample of bearings. If the inspector chooses a random start of (the bearing is the first selected), which bearings will be sampled? Express the sample as the sequence of selected indices.
A study involved college students who were randomly assigned to two groups. Group A was given a caffeine pill, while Group B received a placebo. After minutes, both groups completed a timed logic puzzle. The researchers measured the number of correct answers in minutes. The average score for Group A was , and for Group B it was . What type of experimental design did the researchers use?
A study investigates whether sleep deprivation affects problem-solving skills. college students are randomly assigned to two groups. Group A is allowed to sleep for hours, while Group B is kept awake for hours. Both groups then complete a series of logic puzzles. The researchers compare the average number of puzzles solved correctly between the groups. They also measure baseline anxiety and cognitive ability scores before the experiment. What is the purpose of randomization in this study, and how do the researchers confirm that randomization was effective before the treatment?
Researchers randomly assigned adults to two groups. All participants were instructed to avoid using electronic devices for hours before a memory test. At , Group X was allowed to use their smartphones for minutes, while Group Y continued to abstain. Both groups then completed a memory recall test, with the number of words correctly recalled from a list of being the response variable. Group X had a mean recall of words, while Group Y had a mean of words. Both groups were matched for age, education, and baseline memory ability. What is the conclusion of the study?
A team of epidemiologists enrolls factory workers to study the effect of long-term silica dust exposure on the development of chronic lung disease. Workers are classified at enrollment as "high-exposure" (those working in processing areas) or "low-exposure" (those in administrative areas). The enrolled workers are then followed for years, with yearly clinical exams to record incident chronic lung disease. Which statement best describes what is meant by calling this a prospective cohort study?
A smoking-cessation trial randomized participants and recorded time (in days) to first relapse among those who relapsed. Among the participants in the intervention arm who relapsed, the median time to relapse was reported as days; among the relapsers in the control arm the median was reported as days. Are the reported medians statistics or parameters? Explain briefly.
Investigators performed a prospective cohort study of pregnant women with gestational diabetes managed by dietary therapy to measure rates of cesarean delivery and neonatal hypoglycemia. The cohort was recruited from three urban hospitals serving predominantly low-income patients. To which population are the findings most appropriately applied?