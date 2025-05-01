SOCIAL MEDIA USAGE A recent study conducted by Digital Trends surveyed 1895 high school students about their social media habits. Among the respondents, 47% said that they check their social media accounts during class.

a. What is the exact value that is 47% of 1895 survey respondents?

b. Could the result from part (a) be the actual number of survey subjects who said that they check their social media accounts during class? Why or why not?