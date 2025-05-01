- 1. Introduction to Statistics(0)
- 2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs(0)
- 3. Describing Data Numerically(0)
- 4. Probability(0)
- 5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables(0)
- 6. Normal Distribution & Continuous Random Variables(0)
- 7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean(0)
- Sampling Distribution of the Sample Mean and Central Limit Theorem(0)
- Distribution of Sample Mean - Excel(0)
- Introduction to Confidence Intervals(0)
- Confidence Intervals for Population Mean(0)
- Determining the Minimum Sample Size Required(0)
- Finding Probabilities and T Critical Values - Excel(0)
- Confidence Intervals for Population Means - Excel(0)
- 8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion(0)
- 9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample(0)
- 10. Hypothesis Testing for Two Samples(0)
- Two Proportions(0)
- Two Proportions Hypothesis Test - Excel(0)
- Two Means - Unknown, Unequal Variance(0)
- Two Means - Unknown Variances Hypothesis Test - Excel(0)
- Two Means - Unknown, Equal Variance(0)
- Two Means - Unknown, Equal Variances Hypothesis Test - Excel(0)
- Two Means - Known Variance(0)
- Two Means - Sigma Known Hypothesis Test - Excel(0)
- Two Means - Matched Pairs (Dependent Samples)(0)
- Matched Pairs Hypothesis Test - Excel(0)
- 11. Correlation(0)
- 12. Regression(0)
- 13. Chi-Square Tests & Goodness of Fit(0)
- 14. ANOVA(0)
Intro to Stats: Videos & Practice Problems
Intro to Stats Practice Problems
Parking lot attendants record the license plate numbers of cars entering the facility. Would this data be considered qualitative or quantitative? Explain.
A car enthusiast collects data on the engine displacements of various sports cars. Determine the level of measurement of this data set. Explain your reasoning.
Determine whether the following statement is true or false. If it is false, rewrite it to make it true.
A parameter is a numerical description of a sample characteristic.
A survey reports that people who drink green tea regularly have a lower incidence of heart disease. Can we conclude that green tea consumption causes a reduction in heart disease risk? Select the most accurate statement.
Determine whether the data are qualitative or quantitative. Explain your reasoning.
Types of cuisine served at restaurants
A survey ranks the top five favorite ice cream flavors among university students as follows:
Vanilla
Chocolate
Strawberry
Mint
Cookie Dough
What is the level of measurement for this dataset? Explain your reasoning.
Classify the following data as qualitative or quantitative and specify the level of measurement. The following are the weights (in kilograms) of the heaviest pumpkins at a state fair: , , , , , , , , , .
A cross-sectional study of adolescents recorded daily recreational screen time (classified as high if hours/day) and self-reported average nightly sleep duration in hours. The average sleep duration for high screen-time adolescents was hours, and for low screen-time adolescents was hours. What is the research objective?
Researchers wanted to investigate whether there is an association between television watching and heart disease. They recruited 80,000 adults and recorded how many hours of TV each person watched per week, along with other variables such as diet, amount of physical activity, and body mass index (BMI). The researchers found that people who watched more TV had a higher risk of heart disease. However, they note in the article: “Physical inactivity is strongly associated with both television watching and heart disease, and therefore is a potential source of confounding.”
Which of the following best explains the meaning of the statement?
An article in the Journal of Nutrition describes the following research:
BACKGROUND. Previous studies have suggested a link between high consumption of sugary beverages and type 2 diabetes, but findings have been inconsistent.
METHODS. To examine this relationship, researchers conducted a study involving 250 individuals with type 2 diabetes and 250 individuals without diabetes. Participants were asked to recall their average weekly intake of sugary beverages over the past 10 years.
RESULTS. Those who reported drinking more than five servings of sugary beverages per week were twice as likely to have type 2 diabetes compared with those who reported drinking fewer than two servings per week.
CONCLUSIONS. The authors note that recall bias and dietary reporting errors may influence results. Still, the findings suggest that frequent consumption of sugary beverages is strongly associated with type 2 diabetes.
What makes this study a case–control study?
Researchers conducted a study to see if air pollution in cities is linked to asthma in children. They recorded children’s asthma diagnoses and the average pollution levels where they lived.
Identify a possible lurking variable that could affect this study.
Which of the following best describes the statistical concept of confounding in observational studies?
A(n) ____________ experiment is one in which neither the subjects nor the researchers know which treatment a subject receives. A(n) ______ variable is one that is not part of the study but can influence the response variable.
A university surveyed faculty members to determine their opinion on campus parking. Each was asked, "Do you think there are enough parking spaces available on campus?" Of those surveyed, responded 'yes.' What is the research objective of this survey?
In an experiment, researchers first form groups of subjects who are alike in key characteristics, then within each group they randomly assign treatments to the subjects. What is this experimental procedure called?
An epidemiologist records patient age in completed months (e.g., months). From a probability modelling perspective, how should age be treated for analysis?
Researchers surveyed high-school students about average nightly screen time and then measured their daytime sleepiness scores over the following semester. Which variable is the response and which is the explanatory variable?
Researchers recruited adults (ages ). Each participant ate oatmeal for three days, were instructed to take normal, slower, and slower bite rates (in a random order). Food intake (in units of grams) was recorded each day. What is the research objective of this study?
Researchers wanted to test whether drinking water before meals affects food intake. adults were asked to eat lunch on two separate days: once after drinking cups of water and once without drinking water. The amount of food consumed was measured. How is control used in this study?
Researchers ran a -week double-blind, randomized, placebo-controlled trial to test whether Calmex ( ) reduces anxiety symptoms in adults diagnosed with generalized anxiety disorder. Participants were randomly assigned to Calmex or a look-alike inactive pill and attended weekly check-ins. Effectiveness was measured by the change in GAD- score. Calmex showed a greater reduction than the comparison group. What does it mean that the experiment was placebo-controlled?
A 12-week randomized clinical trial studied a new migraine medication on 240 adults. Participants were randomly assigned to receive either the active drug (120 subjects) or an identical-looking sugar pill (120 subjects). Headache intensity was measured by self-reported daily pain scores on a scale from 0 to 10. The study was described as double-blind. What does "double-blind" mean in this context, and why is double-blinding important for this trial?
A cardiologist conducts a randomized trial with patients to compare a new antihypertensive drug and a placebo. Patients are randomly assigned to the drug group or the placebo group. After weeks, the cardiologist records each patient's systolic blood pressure and computes the reduction from baseline. Which of the following is the response variable in this study?
A clinical researcher enrolls adults with seasonal allergies and randomly assigns each participant to one of two treatments: Treatment A (a new nasal spray) or Treatment B (an existing spray). The same clinic staff administer both treatments. After four weeks, symptom reduction scores are compared between the two groups. What is the most appropriate description of this study's design?
A district tests a new math fluency program. Second graders are randomly split into two groups: Group A uses the new program right after morning recess; Group B uses the standard curriculum right after lunch. Same teacher; end-of-term fluency test compares the groups. Which option best identifies the confounding issue with this approach and what is an appropriate fix?
A company tests a nasal spray for seasonal allergies. adults (ages ) with active flare-ups are randomly assigned to receive either the active spray or a placebo. The trial is double-blind, and after days researchers compare the proportion still reporting moderate-to-severe symptoms. Which option best describes how key factors are controlled?
Researchers surveyed adults about their regular use of sunscreen, and then assessed whether each adult had developed melanoma in the past years. They concluded that regular sunscreen users had a different melanoma risk than nonusers. What is the response variable, and what is the explanatory variable?
Researchers are collecting data on the number of hours of weekly exercise and the resting heart rate for college students to see if exercising affects heart rate. Identify the response and explanatory variables.
A cross-sectional study surveyed high school students and found that students who reported carrying a smartphone to bed had lower average sleep duration than those who did not. Which of the following lists best identifies plausible lurking (confounding) variables that could explain the observed association?