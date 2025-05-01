- 1. Introduction to Statistics(0)
- 2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs(0)
- 3. Describing Data Numerically(0)
- 4. Probability(0)
- 5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables(0)
- 6. Normal Distribution & Continuous Random Variables(0)
- 7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean(0)
- Sampling Distribution of the Sample Mean and Central Limit Theorem(0)
- Distribution of Sample Mean - Excel(0)
- Introduction to Confidence Intervals(0)
- Confidence Intervals for Population Mean(0)
- Determining the Minimum Sample Size Required(0)
- Finding Probabilities and T Critical Values - Excel(0)
- Confidence Intervals for Population Means - Excel(0)
- 8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion(0)
- 9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample(0)
- 10. Hypothesis Testing for Two Samples(0)
- Two Proportions(0)
- Two Proportions Hypothesis Test - Excel(0)
- Two Means - Unknown, Unequal Variance(0)
- Two Means - Unknown Variances Hypothesis Test - Excel(0)
- Two Means - Unknown, Equal Variance(0)
- Two Means - Unknown, Equal Variances Hypothesis Test - Excel(0)
- Two Means - Known Variance(0)
- Two Means - Sigma Known Hypothesis Test - Excel(0)
- Two Means - Matched Pairs (Dependent Samples)(0)
- Matched Pairs Hypothesis Test - Excel(0)
- 11. Correlation(0)
- 12. Regression(0)
- 13. Chi-Square Tests & Goodness of Fit(0)
- 14. ANOVA(0)
Linear Regression & Least Squares Method: Videos & Practice Problems
Linear Regression & Least Squares Method Practice Problems
Researchers analyzed the relationship between the number of study hours and exam scores for students. The regression equation is:
What is the predicted exam score for a student who studied hours?
A researcher is studying the relationship between the number of hours employees spend in professional training sessions per month () and their job performance ratings (), scored out of . A linear regression model is created to predict job performance based on training hours, and the resulting regression equation is . The researcher collects data from a sample of employees. Based on this data:
Residual sum of squares (SSR):
Total sum of squares (SST):
What is the coefficient of determination , and what does it tell us about the model?
A retail chain predicts quarterly profit (in millions) using , where is the number of new products launched and is the average marketing spend per product (in thousands). What is the predicted profit if and ?
Given the regression equation , where is the predicted average annual salary of assistant professors and is the average annual salary of lecturers, what is the predicted salary of assistant professors if the average annual salary of lecturers is ?
A retail company's year-end share price (in units of dollars) is modeled by , where is total assets (in units of billions of dollars) and is liabilities (in units of billions of dollars). Predict the share price when and .
Given the regression equation , where is grams of fat, is grams of protein, and is grams of fiber, estimate the calories in a serving that contains grams of fat, grams of protein, and grams of fiber.
A researcher records the following data on the number of hours a student studies per week () and their corresponding test scores () for students: (), (), (), (), (). Treating hours studied as the explanatory variable, estimate and for the regression line.
A biologist records the number of hours of sunlight (x) and the corresponding plant growth (y, in ) for plants as shown in the following table:
The sum of squared residuals from the regression is . What is the standard error of the slope, ?
A nutritionist investigates the association between daily sugar intake (grams) and body mass index (BMI) among adults. She runs a regression with BMI as the response variable and sugar intake as the explanatory variable. The regression output gives . What proportion of the variability in BMI is explained by daily sugar intake?
A study models automobile fuel efficiency as a linear function of vehicle weight. The fitted least-squares regression equation is , where is weight in pounds and are the mean predicted . What are the mean for a car that weighs pounds?
In a least-squares regression model, what do the -coordinates of the regression line represent?
The following data represents the number of hours of exercise per week () and the corresponding cholesterol levels () of individuals. Use this data to determine the slope of the least-squares regression line.
Consider the regression equation , where is the error term. What is the mean and standard deviation of ?
The least-squares regression equation is . What is the predicted value of at ?
A linear regression reports a residual standard error of . What is an estimate of the standard deviation of at ?
A nutritionist is studying the relationship between daily sugar intake (, in grams) and blood glucose levels (, in ) in patients. The regression output provides and . What is the standard error of the slope, ?
A nutritionist investigates whether there is a linear association between daily protein intake (grams) and muscle strength score in a sample of adults. From the sample, she computed the sample correlation coefficient and obtained a -value of for testing the population correlation. State the conclusion for the hypotheses at the significance level.
A biologist measures the heights and the widths of leaves of a sample of sunflower plants. She wants to test if there is a linear relationship between plant height and leaf width. What are the appropriate null and alternative hypotheses for this test?
A behavioral scientist examines whether there is a linear relationship between weekly meditation minutes and perceived stress score in a sample of participants. The test of the population correlation produced a -value of . State the conclusion for the hypotheses at the significance level.
Researchers are analyzing the relationship between hours studied and exam scores for college students. They plan to use simple linear regression. What are the null and alternative hypotheses for testing whether hours studied are linearly related to exam score?
A scientist is studying the relationship between fertilizer amount (in ) and plant height (in ) for plants. To determine if fertilizer amount predicts plant height, what are the correct null and alternative hypotheses for the regression slope?
In a least squares regression, what is the name for the difference between the observed value and the fitted value?
Suppose the correlation coefficient between hours studied and number of errors on a test is . What does this imply about the slope of the least squares regression line relating errors to hours studied?
Given a dataset where the correlation coefficient between study hours () and exam score () is zero, what is the equation for the least-squares regression line?
A researcher studying the relationship between hours spent practicing piano and performance score on a music exam found the regression line . Predict the performance score for a student who practiced for hours.
A researcher studying the relationship between hours spent practicing piano and performance score on a music exam found the regression line . A student who practiced for hours scored in the exam. Is this student's score above or below average among all students who practiced for hours?
A researcher collects data on students' favorite colors and their preferred study locations. Is it reasonable to use a least-squares regression line to analyze this data?