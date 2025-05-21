Table of contents
- 1. Introduction to Statistics22m
- 2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs1h 0m
- 3. Describing Data Numerically56m
- 4. Probability1h 33m
- 5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables1h 30m
- 6. Normal Distribution & Continuous Random Variables58m
- 7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean1h 17m
- 8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion1h 11m
- 9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample1h 8m
- 10. Hypothesis Testing for Two Samples2h 8m
- 11. Correlation48m
- 12. Regression1h 4m
12. Regression
Linear Regression & Least Squares Method
Linear Regression & Least Squares Method: Videos & Practice Problems
1
concept
Intro to Least Squares Regression
Video duration:7m
2
Problem
The scatterplot below shows a set of data and its least-squares regression line. Based on the graph, which of the following is most likely the equation of the regression line?
A
y^=4.1x+50.9
B
y^=−10.2x+50.9
C
y^=−4.1x+50.9
D
y^=−4.1x−50.9
3
example
Intro to Least Squares Regression Example 1
Video duration:5m
4
concept
Using Regression Lines to Predict Values
Video duration:4m
Play a video:
5
Problem
A regional sales manager records data on the number of clients a salesperson contacts in a week (x) and the total sales generated that week (y). The data from 10 salespeople is shown below. Find the equation of the regression line and use it to predict sales if the salesperson contacts (a) 6 clients; (b) 40 clients
A
(a)2,997;(b)19,147
B
(a)2,997;(b)3,000
C
(a)2,703;(b)18,853
D
(a)2,703;(b)3,000