- 1. Introduction to Statistics(0)
- 2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs(0)
- 3. Describing Data Numerically(0)
- 4. Probability(0)
- 5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables(0)
- 6. Normal Distribution & Continuous Random Variables(0)
- 7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean(0)
- Sampling Distribution of the Sample Mean and Central Limit Theorem(0)
- Distribution of Sample Mean - Excel(0)
- Introduction to Confidence Intervals(0)
- Confidence Intervals for Population Mean(0)
- Determining the Minimum Sample Size Required(0)
- Finding Probabilities and T Critical Values - Excel(0)
- Confidence Intervals for Population Means - Excel(0)
- 8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion(0)
- 9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample(0)
- 10. Hypothesis Testing for Two Samples(0)
- Two Proportions(0)
- Two Proportions Hypothesis Test - Excel(0)
- Two Means - Unknown, Unequal Variance(0)
- Two Means - Unknown Variances Hypothesis Test - Excel(0)
- Two Means - Unknown, Equal Variance(0)
- Two Means - Unknown, Equal Variances Hypothesis Test - Excel(0)
- Two Means - Known Variance(0)
- Two Means - Sigma Known Hypothesis Test - Excel(0)
- Two Means - Matched Pairs (Dependent Samples)(0)
- Matched Pairs Hypothesis Test - Excel(0)
- 11. Correlation(0)
- 12. Regression(0)
- 13. Chi-Square Tests & Goodness of Fit(0)
- 14. ANOVA(0)
Linear Regression & Least Squares Method: Videos & Practice Problems
Linear Regression & Least Squares Method Practice Problems
Which of the following best describes the purpose of linear regression in business statistics?
In a study of advertising spend (x) and sales revenue (y), a linear regression model is used. What does the slope of the regression line represent?
Why does the least squares regression line provide the 'best fit' for a set of data points?
Which sequence of steps is required to compute a linear regression line using a TI graphing calculator?
Why is it important to enable 'Diagnostic On' before calculating a regression line on a graphing calculator?
A dataset has points that are far from the regression line, resulting in large residuals. What does this indicate about the fit of the model?
If the sum of squared residuals for a regression line is much larger than for another line, what can you conclude?
A regression model for predicting annual revenue from number of employees is based on data where x ranges from 20 to 100. Is it appropriate to use the model to predict revenue for x = 150?
If the correlation coefficient (r) for a regression model is 0.15, should you use the regression equation to predict y for a new x-value within the data range?
A regression model is based on x-values from 10 to 50. For x = 80, what is the best estimate for y?
If the correlation coefficient between x and y is close to zero, what should you use to estimate y for a given x?
A business analyst finds r = 0.92 for the relationship between advertising spend and sales. What does this indicate?
In a study of ice cream sales versus temperature, the scatter plot shows a clear upward trend and r = 0.85. What is the most appropriate modeling approach?
A company tracks monthly website visits (x) and online sales (y) for a year. The scatter plot shows no clear pattern and r = 0.05. What should the company conclude?
A regression model for predicting sales from temperature yields several large residuals for low temperature values. What does this suggest about the model's accuracy for those values?