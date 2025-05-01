- 1. Introduction to Statistics(0)
Frequency Distributions: Videos & Practice Problems
Frequency Distributions Practice Problems
A cumulative frequency ogive graph for the weights (in kilograms) of a group of students is given below. Use the graph to find the weight of the students whose cumulative frequency is .
A librarian conducted a survey to find out how many books students read over the summer break. The number of students who read a certain number of books is shown in the ogive frequency polygon. Find the number of students who read between and books.
A survey records the number of books read by students during the summer: . Construct a frequency distribution using classes. Include class midpoints, relative frequencies, and cumulative frequencies.
A company tracks the annual incomes of its employees. Most employees earn between and , but a small number of executives earn over . Which type of distribution best represents the incomes at this company?
The data set below shows the weekly reading times (in minutes) of a sample of people. Construct a frequency distribution for the data set using classes. Include class limits, midpoints, boundaries, frequencies, relative frequencies, and cumulative frequencies.
, , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,
Given the following data set of exam scores, construct a frequency distribution and frequency histogram using classes.
, , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,
The data set below shows the weekly study times (in minutes) of a sample of people. Construct a frequency distribution for the data set using classes. Include class limits, midpoints, boundaries, frequencies, relative frequencies, and cumulative frequencies.
, , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,
A fitness center records the number of minutes spent on treadmills by different members in a month. The data are:
, , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , .
Based on a relative frequency distribution with classes, what is the relative frequency for the class interval ?
Construct a cumulative frequency distribution for the given data using six classes.
The following are the ages at which high school teachers retired:
, , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , .
Where does the greatest increase in cumulative frequency occur?
A teacher recorded the test scores (from to ) of students in a mathematics class:
, , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , .
Using five classes, construct a relative frequency histogram (express relative frequencies as percentages). Which class interval contains the largest proportion of scores, and which contains the smallest?
What is the most common cafeteria line wait time based on the relative frequency histogram?
The following are the ages of participants in a workshop:
, , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , .
Using four classes, construct a relative frequency histogram (express relative frequencies as percentages). Determine which class interval contains the highest relative frequency.
Which pair correctly completes the sentence: "A frequency table reports the _____ for each category, whereas a relative frequency table reports the _____ for each category"?
A researcher collects the cholesterol levels (in units of mg/dL) of a sample of adults. The data ranges from to . She considers two frequency distributions: one with a first class lower limit of and class width of , and another with class width of . Which frequency distribution is likely to provide a better summary of the cholesterol data? Explain.
A dataset contains the heights (in units of cm) of basketball players. The first class in a grouped frequency distribution has a lower class limit of and a class width of . Two types of distributions are presented: a frequency table and a histogram. Which distribution provides a better summary of the data? Explain your reasoning.
A factory inspects a sample of machines and records the number of defective items found on a test run: . How many machines recorded zero defects?
When constructing a frequency table for continuous data, why must the class boundaries be mutually exclusive?
A university conducted a survey asking students, 'How often do you eat breakfast?' The responses and their frequencies were: never (), occasionally (), sometimes (), often (), always (). Construct a frequency bar graph.
The groups used to organize a frequency distribution are called _________________.
Fill in the blanks: The term for the minimum value included in a class is the ____________________________, and the term for the maximum value included in a class is the ____________________________.
Which situation best justifies using relative frequencies rather than raw counts to compare two groups?
Which of the following situations best indicates that you should summarize data using relative frequencies rather than raw frequencies?
A campus health survey asked students, "How often do you engage in moderate-to-vigorous exercise each week?" Responses were: "Never": , "Rarely": , "Sometimes": , "Most of the time": , "Always": , and "Do not exercise for medical reasons": . Compute the relative frequencies of the five exercise-frequency categories, excluding those who do not exercise for medical reasons.
A city council surveyed residents about public transportation usage. The responses were: daily (), weekly (), monthly (), or never (). What is the proportion of residents who never use it?
A health worker records the blood types of randomly selected individuals at a community event. She finds that have blood type A. She contacts a regional health authority to ask for the percentage of people with blood type A in the region. Why might her sample percentage not match the regional statistic?
True or False? For a frequency distribution where the first class is and the second class is , the class width is .
What is the main purpose of constructing a frequency distribution before creating charts or graphs?
In a frequency distribution class interval of 40–49, what is the lower class limit?