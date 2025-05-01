- 1. Introduction to Statistics(0)
Frequency Distributions: Videos & Practice Problems
Frequency Distributions Practice Problems
Why is it incorrect to calculate class width by subtracting the lower class limit from the upper class limit of the same class?
Given the data set: 12, 15, 18, 22, 25, 28, 31, 34, construct a frequency distribution using three classes: 10–19, 20–29, 30–39. What is the frequency for the class 20–29?
For the data set: 45, 47, 52, 54, 59, 61, 63, 68, using classes 40–49, 50–59, 60–69, what is the frequency for the class 60–69?
If a class has a frequency of 5 and the total number of observations is 20, what is the relative frequency as a decimal?
A class has a frequency of 8 in a data set of 40 observations. What is the relative frequency as a percentage?
A data set ranges from 7 to 67 and you are asked to create 6 classes. What is the class width (rounded up to the nearest whole number)?
If the minimum value in a data set is 3, the maximum is 53, and you need 5 classes, what is the class width (rounded up)?
Given a minimum value of 12, a class width of 8, and 4 classes, what is the lower class limit for the third class?
If the first lower class limit is 5 and the class width is 7, what is the upper class limit for the second class?
A data set of ages ranges from 18 to 65. You are asked to create 5 classes. Which class width would be most appropriate for this context?
When constructing a frequency distribution for monthly sales figures ranging from \$1,200 to \$9,800, which of the following class widths would likely be least appropriate?
A student constructs a frequency distribution with overlapping class intervals (e.g., 10–20, 20–30). What error might occur?
If a frequency distribution is constructed using class widths calculated as upper limit minus lower limit within the same class, what is the likely consequence?