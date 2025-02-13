In the last couple of videos, we were introduced to frequency distributions. Remember, these are just tables that organize the frequency versus different classes of numbers or labels. And in those types of problems, up until now, we were always given exactly what those limits are and how many classes to use, like six or eight or something like that. But in some problems, like the one we're going to work out down here, you're only going to be given the number of classes, like eight or something like that, but you're not actually going to know what those class limits are, and you're going to have to go find them yourself. If that sounds kind of scary, don't worry about it because I'm going to show you a step-by-step process for how to get what those numbers are, and then you can go right back to just counting up the frequency for those classes.

Alright? I just want to warn you, there are slightly different ways of doing this. If there's a preferred method in your class, you should stick to that. But if not, these steps are going to be really helpful. So let's go ahead and take a look.

We're just going to jump right into this problem here. So again, we're working with the amount of time, in minutes, that students spend studying for their exam each week, and we're going to construct the frequency distribution and we're going to use eight classes. So let's go ahead and get started here. So I know I have to count up frequencies versus the classes. How do I actually get those?

Well, let's just go ahead and look at the first step here. The first step is you're going to have to calculate the class width. Remember, that's basically just the number where if you have two lower class limits, the class width is the number that separates the two. It's the number between two consecutive upper or lower class limits or something like that. Now, again, in most problems, you could actually just figure that out. But in this one, we're going to have to actually go calculate it. And here's a way we could do this. You're going to take the maximum minus the minimum number of the data set and divide it by the number of classes you're supposed to use. So let's go ahead and get started here. I'm going to use this formula to calculate this.

This is going to be max over minus min. So in other words, the maximum value of my data set is 115 and the minimum is, five. So, 115 minus five. Let me double let me, undo that. And then divided by the number of classes, which is eight.

When you plug this into your calculator, you should get 13.75. Alright? Now is this the right answer? Is this the class width? The problem with this number here is that, eventually, if I just start, you know, adding 13.75, there's going to be a bunch of weird decimals that pop up in these lower class limits.

So this is where you have a choice. So a lot of times what's going to happen is you're going to round up to either the nearest whole number, so we can round this up either to 14, or you can sometimes round this up to the nearest convenient number. A lot of times, these will be, like, the nearest five or the nearest 10 or something that kinda makes sense given the context of the problem that you're working with. In this case, because we're talking about minutes, another convenient number that we could have used is 15. Right?

So, basically, an hour is cut up into four fifteen-minute chunks. That's a pretty convenient number to use. Here's the thing. You actually could use either one of these. It's perfectly fine.

So there's really no one right way to do this. It's just that I'm going to use 15 in this example because it makes the numbers a little bit easier. So this is 15. That's going to be my class width. So whatever these two numbers are, they're going to be separated by 15.

So that's the first step. We're done with the class width. So now let's move on to the second one. We're going to actually figure out what those lower class limits are. Remember, the lower class limits are basically just all the numbers that go on the left side of those intervals, and I'm going to have to go find them.

So here's what you can do here. The first lower is the most important one. And basically, what you're going to do is pick a number that is either less than or equal to whatever the data minimum is. So in other words, it's going to be a number that's less than or equal to this five. A lot of times, you're just going to see that data minimum just gets used as the lower class limit, and that's exactly what we're going to do here. It's perfectly fine to use five. You may see something like zero sometimes, but five is perfectly fine. So let's go ahead and do, and and, that's five. That's the first lower limits or lower class limits. How do I find the next ones?

Well, to find the next lowers, what you're going to do is take the previous lower and then just add the class width. Remember, this 15 over here is going to be the difference between each consecutive lower class limit. So in other words, this is five, and the next one's going to be 20, and the next one's going to be 35, then 50, then 65, then 80, then 95, and then finally, a 10. Alright? So those are all your lower class limits.

Cool. So now that we're done with the lower class limits, we're going to have to find the upper class limits, which are basically just the numbers that go on the right side of those intervals. How do we find those? Well, basically, what we're going to do here is to find the upper class limits is to find the first upper. You're just going to take the second lower and then subtract one from it.

Here's why. So if I used 20, then if again, if I get a data value that's 20, it's going to go into two classes and I'm going to double count something. What I have to use is take the first the second, the second lower and subtract one. So this is going to be 19. Alright?

And then what happens is I could just do the same exact thing for this one. This is going to be 34. It's probably going to be the next lower minus one. This is going to be 49 and then 64 and then 79 and then so on and so forth. You can kind of see the pattern that's going on here.

It's going to be a hundred and nine. And then finally, this is going to be a 24, again, because everything should be separated by 15. Alright? So these are going to be your upper class limits. All right?

Again, really important here, your class widths are 15. The range between each one of these things is 14. The class widths are 15. All right? Now we're actually done.

We have what all of our classes are for this frequency distribution. And the last step after you're done is now you can just go ahead and find the frequency for each and then tally everything up in its appropriate class. This is exactly what we were just doing before. I'm going to fly through this. We've already done this before.

I'm going to include all the data values that are between fifteen and nineteen oh, sorry. Five and nineteen. And that's going to be one, two. So that's going to be over here. Then I've got, I've got 20 through 24.

This is going to be one, two, and that's it. That's two over here. And I've got 35 through 49. We've got +1, 234. That's +1, 234.

Then I've got 50 to 64. This is going to be +1, 23456. This is going to be +1, 23456. And that's over here. Then I've got 65 through 79.

That's 12. That's two over here. Then I've got 8085. That's going to be, 2 over here. I've got 95 to +1.

I only have 1. And then 110 to +1 is only one. So in other words, the frequencies are two, two, four, six. Then I've got two, two, one, and one. And that's the frequency distribution for this data set.

That last part is a little bit tedious, but you know how to do this. But this is basically what your answers are for the frequency distribution. So that's it. That's how to do these types of problems where you have to make your own classes. Let's go ahead and take a look at some practice.

Thanks for watching.