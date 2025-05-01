- 1. Introduction to Statistics(0)
- 2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs(0)
- 3. Describing Data Numerically(0)
- 4. Probability(0)
- 5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables(0)
- 6. Normal Distribution & Continuous Random Variables(0)
- 7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean(0)
- Sampling Distribution of the Sample Mean and Central Limit Theorem(0)
- Distribution of Sample Mean - Excel(0)
- Introduction to Confidence Intervals(0)
- Confidence Intervals for Population Mean(0)
- Determining the Minimum Sample Size Required(0)
- Finding Probabilities and T Critical Values - Excel(0)
- Confidence Intervals for Population Means - Excel(0)
- 8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion(0)
- 9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample(0)
- 10. Hypothesis Testing for Two Samples(0)
- Two Proportions(0)
- Two Proportions Hypothesis Test - Excel(0)
- Two Means - Unknown, Unequal Variance(0)
- Two Means - Unknown Variances Hypothesis Test - Excel(0)
- Two Means - Unknown, Equal Variance(0)
- Two Means - Unknown, Equal Variances Hypothesis Test - Excel(0)
- Two Means - Known Variance(0)
- Two Means - Sigma Known Hypothesis Test - Excel(0)
- Two Means - Matched Pairs (Dependent Samples)(0)
- Matched Pairs Hypothesis Test - Excel(0)
- 11. Correlation(0)
- 12. Regression(0)
- 13. Chi-Square Tests & Goodness of Fit(0)
- 14. ANOVA(0)
Basic Concepts of Probability: Videos & Practice Problems
Basic Concepts of Probability Practice Problems
In a genetics experiment, the probabilities of certain traits appearing are as follows: for Trait , for , for , and for . According to the definition of an unusual event, which trait or traits are unusual?
The following are the results from an experiment that examined the effect of a training program on test anxiety in students. The table summarizes data from participants after the final exam.
If student is randomly selected from the participants, what is the probability that the student participated in the training and reported high anxiety?
A vaccine effectiveness study followed two cohorts during a seasonal outbreak. Of the individuals who received Vaccine A, did not develop the disease; of the individuals who did not receive Vaccine A, did not develop the disease. What is the probability that a randomly selected individual who received Vaccine A will remain disease-free, and what is the probability for an individual who did not receive Vaccine A?
A standard deck of playing cards contains distinct cards. If one card is drawn at random, what is the probability that the card is the queen of hearts? Interpret this probability.
Assume non-leap years and that each birthday is equally likely. Find the probability a person is born in June, and indicate whether using classical probability is suitable.
A survey of students recorded the following pet ownership counts:
- Dogs:
- Cats:
- Birds:
- No pets:
Create a probability model for pet ownership.
A survey records the daily closing movement of a certain stock for randomly chosen days. The outcomes are: 'Rise', 'Fall', and 'Steady'. The data shows days of 'Rise', days of 'Fall', and days of 'Steady'. What is the probability model for the stock movement?
A dataset records the movement of the price of a technology stock over randomly chosen trading days. The price of the stock was up on of those days, down on days, and unchanged on days. What is the probability that the stock is up in price on a randomly selected day?
A political poll estimates the proportion of voters favoring a measure using a random sample of respondents. The polling firm suggests increasing the sample size to respondents. Will this change improve the precision of the estimated proportion? Choose the best answer.
A student walks to campus every morning and must cross a busy intersection. Sometimes the traffic light is red, causing a delay. Over days, the student records whether the light was red () or not () when they arrived. Explain why being stopped by the red light is a random process.
A researcher records whether it rained each day for days. The column 'Rain' contains if it rained and if it did not. Was there rain on the th day?
A researcher records whether it rained each day for days. The column 'Rain' contains if it rained and if it did not. Using the rainfall data shown below, estimate the probability that it rained on any randomly selected day.
A student council will randomly select two committees to consult from ten committees, one of which is the Finance Committee and one is the Outreach Committee. What is the probability that the two selected committees are exactly the Finance Committee and the Outreach Committee?
A researcher tracks whether a particular vending machine is out of stock () or stocked () each day for days. The following data set lists the day number and the status for each day. Was the vending machine out of stock on the day?
A spinner with four equal sections labeled A, B, C, and D is spun twice. Which probability assignment is correct if the spinner is fair?
A spinner is divided into two sections: green and yellow. If the probability of landing on yellow is five times that of green, what is the probability of landing on green?
At Adventure Park there are distinct rides including Thunderbolt and Cyclone. Maya will choose two different rides at random by writing ride names on identical slips and drawing two slips without replacement (the order does not matter). What is the probability that she selects exactly the pair Thunderbolt and Cyclone?
Suppose a fair spinner is divided into four equal sections labeled A, B, C, and D. The spinner is spun once, and it lands on exactly one section. What does it mean for the four possible outcomes (A, B, C, or D) to be equally likely?
Select the statement that correctly identifies an "experiment" in the context of probability.
Which of the following best describes an event in a probability experiment?
Which of the following describes an impossible event in a probability experiment?
A clinical trial protocol states: "To assess the effectiveness of the new drug, all aspects of patient care except the medication administered must be standardized." What is meant by "all aspects of patient care except the medication administered must be standardized"?
A psychologist claims: "To determine which therapy is most effective, we should assign an equal number of patients to each therapy, keeping all other factors constant. The best therapy will stand out more as we include more patients in the study." Which statistical principle is illustrated here, and what does the statement about more patients imply?
A weather app states there is a chance of thunderstorms tomorrow. How should this probability be interpreted?
Which of the following best describes the standard textbook definition of an unusual event () in probability?
Verify that the following is a probability model:
What do we call the outcome "banana"?